Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, defenceman Morgan Rielly will return to the lineup tonight to face the Boston Bruins. Rielly has missed the last six games due to an upper-body injury. Travis Dermott also returns after missing two games due to illness.

Morgan Rielly is in tonight. Babcock says pairs are:

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Carrick — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 3, 2018

Ron Hainsey back from his illness, spared us the gory details: "Just general fun of having a house full of kids and sick people. Not much to report." Said he slept through second half of Islanders game, but watched Leafs vs. NYR, really liked how young D looked. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 3, 2018

Winnipeg Jets

According to the Winnipeg Sun's Ken Wiebe, head coach Paul Maurice said forward Adam Lowry re-aggravated the upper-body injury that kept him out for eight games earlier in the season. Lowry has been listed as day-to-day and won't play tonight when the Jets host the Colorado Avalanche, but Maurice has not ruled him out for Tuesday.

#NHLJets HC Paul Maurice said Adam Lowry aggravated the upper-body injury that kept him out of eight games. Listed as day-to-day. Won’t play tonight but not ruled out for Tue yet - though he “isn’t listed as probable either.” — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) February 3, 2018

Calgary Flames

Projected lineup vs. Blackhawks - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Mangiapani-Bennett-Brouwer

Lazar-Stajan-Hathaway

Defencemen

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Hamonic

Bartkowski-Stone

Kulak

Goaltenders

Smith - starting

Rittich

Boston Bruins

NBC Sports Boston's Joe Haggerty reports that rookie defenceman Charlie McAvoy will return to the lineup tonight against the Leafs. McAvoy has been out since undergoing an ablation procedure to treat an abnormal heart rhythm on Jan. 22. Haggerty added that fellow defenceman Kevan Miller (upper-body) didn't take part in the morning skate and will not play tonight. He is still listed as day-to-day.

Charlie McAvoy is back in tonight vs Toronto. Kevan Miller didn’t skate, is out and is still day-to-day — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) February 3, 2018

Dallas Stars

According to Stars writer Mark Stepneski, centre Martin Hanzal has been placed on injured reserve with a muscle strain retroactive to Jan. 20. The team has also recalled Landon Bow from the AHL's Texas Stars.

The Dallas Stars have recalled goaltender Landon Bow from Texas of the AHL. He will wear No. 41.



C Martin Hanzal (muscle strain) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 20. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) February 3, 2018

Pittsburgh Penguins

According to Sam Werner, winger Patric Hornqvist will miss at least one game with a lower-body injury. Hornqvist was injured in the third period of the Penguins' 7-4 win on Friday night when he collided with Washington Capitals defenceman Brooks Orpik. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Florida Panthers

According to Matthew DeFranks, goaltender James Reimer will be out at least four more days due to a pulled groin. Reimer was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 29 after sustaining the injury on Jan. 23. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

New York Islanders

According to NHL.com's Brian Compton, Johnny Boychuk (lower-body) skated with the team on Saturday, but is not ready to return to the lineup. Compton added that head coach Doug Weight said winger Nikolay Kulemin is ahead of schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery. However, he still likely won't be back until late March.

Boychuk skating this morning but not ready yet. #Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) February 3, 2018