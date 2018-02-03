2h ago
Ice Chips: Rielly back in lineup for Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Rielly, Hainsey return; Dermott on short leash
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, defenceman Morgan Rielly will return to the lineup tonight to face the Boston Bruins. Rielly has missed the last six games due to an upper-body injury. Travis Dermott also returns after missing two games due to illness.
Winnipeg Jets
According to the Winnipeg Sun's Ken Wiebe, head coach Paul Maurice said forward Adam Lowry re-aggravated the upper-body injury that kept him out for eight games earlier in the season. Lowry has been listed as day-to-day and won't play tonight when the Jets host the Colorado Avalanche, but Maurice has not ruled him out for Tuesday.
Calgary Flames
Projected lineup vs. Blackhawks - Jermain Franklin, TSN
Forwards
Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Mangiapani-Bennett-Brouwer
Lazar-Stajan-Hathaway
Defencemen
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Hamonic
Bartkowski-Stone
Kulak
Goaltenders
Smith - starting
Rittich
Boston Bruins
NBC Sports Boston's Joe Haggerty reports that rookie defenceman Charlie McAvoy will return to the lineup tonight against the Leafs. McAvoy has been out since undergoing an ablation procedure to treat an abnormal heart rhythm on Jan. 22. Haggerty added that fellow defenceman Kevan Miller (upper-body) didn't take part in the morning skate and will not play tonight. He is still listed as day-to-day.
Dallas Stars
According to Stars writer Mark Stepneski, centre Martin Hanzal has been placed on injured reserve with a muscle strain retroactive to Jan. 20. The team has also recalled Landon Bow from the AHL's Texas Stars.
Pittsburgh Penguins
According to Sam Werner, winger Patric Hornqvist will miss at least one game with a lower-body injury. Hornqvist was injured in the third period of the Penguins' 7-4 win on Friday night when he collided with Washington Capitals defenceman Brooks Orpik. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Florida Panthers
According to Matthew DeFranks, goaltender James Reimer will be out at least four more days due to a pulled groin. Reimer was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 29 after sustaining the injury on Jan. 23. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
New York Islanders
According to NHL.com's Brian Compton, Johnny Boychuk (lower-body) skated with the team on Saturday, but is not ready to return to the lineup. Compton added that head coach Doug Weight said winger Nikolay Kulemin is ahead of schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery. However, he still likely won't be back until late March.