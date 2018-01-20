Up Next

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly is taking part in the Maple Leafs optional skate today.

His status for tonight's game against the Senators is still up in the air.

Morgan Rielly on the ice for #Leafs optional morning skate. Mike Babcock said after that the trainers will let him know whether Rielly will play vs. Ottawa tonight — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 20, 2018

Babcock is undecided if the defenceman will play tonight.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson will play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Karlsson has been sick, but was expected to suit up.

Colin White will play wing with Smith and Pyatt. Karlsson is in and Claesson is a healthy scratch. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 20, 2018

Colin White will also be in the lineup and will be on a line with Zack Smith and Tom Pyatt.

Defenceman Fredrik Claesson is a healthy scratch.

Winnipeg Jets

Jack Roslovic is expected to play Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

With Shawn Matthias and Adam Lowry out with upper-body injuries, Roslovic skated on the fourth line with Matt Hendricks and Marko Dano at practice of Friday.

The 20-year-old was Winnipeg's first-round pick in 2015. He has no points in four NHL games this season.

Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan is fine to play today against the Winnipeg Jets.

Monahan missed their last game due to an illness.

Lines from yesterday:



Smith - starting

Rittich



Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland

Tkachuk-Backlund-Brouwer

Bennett-Jankowski-Hathaway

Mangiapani-Stajan-Lazar



Hrivik



D:

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Hamonic

Kulak-Stone



Bartkowski

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have activated forward Victor Arvidsson from injured reserve.

Arvidsson is expected to suit up after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 27 points in 42 games this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers lines:

Maroon McDavid Caggiula

Lucic Draisaitl Puljujarvi

Khaira Strome Cammalerri

Pakarinen Letestu Kassian

Nurse Larsson

Klefbom Benning

Sekera Russell

Talbot.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks lines:

Sedin sedin Erickson

Vanek Gagner Boeser

baertschi Sutter Granlund

Gaunce Dowd Virtanen

Edler Stetcher

Hutton Tanev

Del Zotto Gudbranson

Markstrom