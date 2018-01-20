Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly is taking part in the Maple Leafs optional skate today. 

His status for tonight's game against the Senators is still up in the air.

Babcock is undecided if the defenceman will play tonight. 

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson will play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Karlsson has been sick, but was expected to suit up. 

Colin White will also be in the lineup and will be on a line with Zack Smith and Tom Pyatt

Defenceman Fredrik Claesson is a healthy scratch. 

Winnipeg Jets

Jack Roslovic is expected to play Saturday against the Calgary Flames. 

With Shawn Matthias and Adam Lowry out with upper-body injuries, Roslovic skated on the fourth line with Matt Hendricks and Marko Dano at practice of Friday.

The 20-year-old was Winnipeg's first-round pick in 2015. He has no points in four NHL games this season.

Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan is fine to play today against the Winnipeg Jets. 

Monahan missed their last game due to an illness.

Lines from yesterday:

Smith - starting
Rittich

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland
Tkachuk-Backlund-Brouwer
Bennett-Jankowski-Hathaway
Mangiapani-Stajan-Lazar

Hrivik

D:
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Hamonic
Kulak-Stone

Bartkowski

Nashville Predators 

The Nashville Predators have activated forward Victor Arvidsson from injured reserve.

Arvidsson is expected to suit up after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 27 points in 42 games this season. 

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers lines: 

Maroon McDavid Caggiula

Lucic Draisaitl Puljujarvi

Khaira Strome Cammalerri

Pakarinen Letestu Kassian

 

Nurse Larsson

Klefbom Benning

Sekera Russell

 

Talbot.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks lines: 

Sedin sedin Erickson

Vanek Gagner Boeser

baertschi Sutter Granlund

Gaunce Dowd Virtanen

 

Edler Stetcher

Hutton Tanev

Del Zotto Gudbranson

 

Markstrom 