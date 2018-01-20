3h ago
Ice Chips: Rielly taking part in optional skate
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice chips: Rielly skates, but status uncertain
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Rielly is taking part in the Maple Leafs optional skate today.
His status for tonight's game against the Senators is still up in the air.
Babcock is undecided if the defenceman will play tonight.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson will play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Karlsson has been sick, but was expected to suit up.
Colin White will also be in the lineup and will be on a line with Zack Smith and Tom Pyatt.
Defenceman Fredrik Claesson is a healthy scratch.
Winnipeg Jets
Jack Roslovic is expected to play Saturday against the Calgary Flames.
With Shawn Matthias and Adam Lowry out with upper-body injuries, Roslovic skated on the fourth line with Matt Hendricks and Marko Dano at practice of Friday.
The 20-year-old was Winnipeg's first-round pick in 2015. He has no points in four NHL games this season.
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan is fine to play today against the Winnipeg Jets.
Monahan missed their last game due to an illness.
Lines from yesterday:
Smith - starting
Rittich
Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland
Tkachuk-Backlund-Brouwer
Bennett-Jankowski-Hathaway
Mangiapani-Stajan-Lazar
Hrivik
D:
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Hamonic
Kulak-Stone
Bartkowski
Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators have activated forward Victor Arvidsson from injured reserve.
Arvidsson is expected to suit up after missing two games with a lower-body injury.
The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 27 points in 42 games this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Oilers lines:
Maroon McDavid Caggiula
Lucic Draisaitl Puljujarvi
Khaira Strome Cammalerri
Pakarinen Letestu Kassian
Nurse Larsson
Klefbom Benning
Sekera Russell
Talbot.
Vancouver Canucks
Canucks lines:
Sedin sedin Erickson
Vanek Gagner Boeser
baertschi Sutter Granlund
Gaunce Dowd Virtanen
Edler Stetcher
Hutton Tanev
Del Zotto Gudbranson
Markstrom