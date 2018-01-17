Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ken Warren reports that forward Bobby Ryan could miss "signficant time" due to another hand injury. Head coach Guy Boucher was "non-committal" regarding Ryan's situation before the team's bye week after Ryan left during an 8-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 9 due to an apparent hand injury. Ryan, who has scored five goals and 12 assists in 31 games, has missed action because of hand injuries on three separate ocassions this season and did not play on Jan. 10 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In more positive news on the injury front, barring a setback, Mark Borowiecki should be back in the lineup on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues after suffering a concussion against the New York Rangers on Nov. 19. - Ottawa Citizen

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Nikita Soshnikov wasn't on the ice at practice this morning for the Leafs. This indicates he could be on his way to the AHL's Toronto Marlies for a conditioning stint before returning to the Leafs' lineup, as expected. The 24-year-old Russian suffered a lower-body injury in early December, and has been on injured reserve since.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres reporter for WGR Sports Radio 550 Paul Hamilton reports defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is considered day-to-day due to illness.

Game Notes

Canadiens (42 points) at Bruins (56 points) - 7:30PM

BOS 1-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, SOW in MTL. MTL 9-1-0 last 10GP in BOS (lost last)

BOS (24-10-8):

9-0-4 last 13GP, 3.9GF/G, PP 9/41

Krejci (3G, 4A) last 8GP

MTL (18-20-6):

2-0-2 last 4GP, 13GF, PP 3/13

Galchenyuk (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Penguins (51 points) at Ducks (49 points) - 10PM

ANA 1-0-0 vs PIT in 17-18, shutout win in PIT. PIT 3-1-0 last 4GP in ANA

ANA (20-16-9):

1-2-1 last 4GP, 8GF, PP 2/9 (all on road)

Getzlaf (1G, 1A) last 4GP

PIT (24-19-3):

won 4 straight, 19GF, PP 5/14

Kessel (3G, 5A) 4 game PT streak