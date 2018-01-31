3h ago
Ice Chips: Scheifele back at Jets practice
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Centre Mark Scheifele skated practice on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 27.
Scheifele wore a non-contact jersey in practice, while Dmitry Kulikov, out since Jan .23, skated in a full-contact jersey.
Scheifele was given a six-to-eight timeline for return in late December. He has 15 goals and 38 points in 38 games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
After missing the past 16 games due to a foot injury, head coach Mike Babcock has confirmed that defenceman Nikita Zaitsev will return to the lineup Wednesday against the New York Islanders. The 26-year-old Zaitsev, who hasn't played since Dec. 15, has four goals and six assists over 34 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his second season in Toronto. - Mark Masters, TSN
Edmonton Oilers
Forwards Cam Talbot (illness) and Zack Kassian (family reasons) both missed practice on Wednesday.
Ottawa Senators
Both forward Mark Stone and defenceman Erik Karlsson were absent from practice on Wednesday - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Sun
The Sens have sent defenceman Erik Burgdoerfer to the American Hockey League. - Team Tweet
Detroit Red Wings
Head coach Jeff Blashill is expecting defenceman Trevor Daley as well as forwards Justin Abdelkader and Darren Helm to be in the lineup vs. the San Jose Sharks. - Team Tweet