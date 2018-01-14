1h ago
Ice Chips: Schwartz could return in January
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Sunday's practice lines
Andrew Shaw missed practice for maintenance.
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Carr
Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher
Deslauriers - De La Rose - Froese
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Jerabek
Mete - Schlemko
Morrow
Price
Niemi
Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks claimed forward JT Brown off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team placed forward Logan Shaw on waivers to make room for the new acquisition.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings will be without forwards Justin Abdelkader and Darren Helm Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks after both players suffered injuries in the team's matinee loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday.
"Coach Jeff Blashill said both players will not be available for Sunday’s game in Chicago. After the game the Red Wings called up forward Dominic Turgeon from Grand Rapids," - The Detroit News
Abdelkader has eight goals and 13 assists in 41 games for the Red Wings this season, Helm has four goals and nine assists in 41 games.
St. Louis Blues
Forward Jaden Schwartz could be back for the Blues by the end of the month.
“We’re on the light at the end of the tunnel with Schwartzy,” Blues head coach Doug Armstrong told the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
The Blues placed Schwartz on injured reserve in early December with a right ankle injury.
In 30 games for the Blues the 25-year-old has 14 goals and 21 assists.