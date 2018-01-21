Horvat feels like he's 'really close to playing'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

RW Michael Frolik took part in Flames practice this morning for the first time since fracturing his jaw on December 29. The former first-round pick is expected to return sometime near the All-star break.

Winnipeg Jets

Coach Paul Marice confirms Jets' lineup for tonight's game vs. Vancouver

Connor-Wheeler-Laine

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Tanev-Copp-Armia

Dano-Hendricks-Roslovic



Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Enstrom-Byfuglien



Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Vancouver Canucks

Farhan Lalji reports that Bo Horvat will return to the Canucks lineup tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. The 22-year-old has been out since December 5, with a fractured ankle.

Horvat has 10 goals and 10 assists in 28 games for Vancouver.

Detriot Red Wings

LW Darren Helm is expected to return after the All-Star break. The 31-year-old has been out since January 15 with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

LW Taylor Hall missed the team's practice on Sunday. The 26-year-old did play Saturday against the Flyers but had also missed Friday's practice.

Hall leads the club in points (48), goals (17), assists (31), and power play points (17) this season.

St. Louis Blues

LW Jaden Schwartz skated with the team at practice on Sunday. He has been sidelined with an ankle injury after blocking a shot against the Red Wings on December 9.

At the time of the injury Schwartz led the Blues in points with 14 goals and 21 assists.