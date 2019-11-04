1h ago
Ice Chips: Muzzin says he's ready to return
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Jake Muzzin, who missed Saturday's against the Philadelphia Flyers after suffering a charley horse earlier in the week, says he's "pretty much 100 per cent" and is "good to go" for Tuesday's game against his former team in the Los Angeles Kings.
Captain John Tavares, who has been out since Oct. 16 with a broken finger, told reporters that waiting a couple extra days to recover was the right call and hopes to be in the lineup for Tuesday.
“Made some more really good progress, so still going to talk to the medical staff after today but feel pretty good and obviously I’d like to be in tomorrow.”
Maple Leafs Practice Lines
Forwards
Moore-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Kapanen
Timashov-Shore-Gauthier
Spezza-Hyman
Defence
Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Dermott-Holl
Marincin
Goalies
Andersen
Hutchinson
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin, who suffered a fractured nose Saturday against the Boston Bruins, return to the nation's capital Sunday night and will continue to recover and be observed by the medical staff, the team announced on Monday.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens announced today that they have recalled forward Ryan Poehling from the AHL's Laval Rocket and have placed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the injured reserve.
Canadiens Practice Lines
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Armia
Lehkonen - Poehling - Byron
Cousins - Thompson - Suzuki
Weal
Defence
Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Reilly - Fleury
Kulak - Folin
Goalies
Price
Kinkaid