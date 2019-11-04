Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Jake Muzzin, who missed Saturday's against the Philadelphia Flyers after suffering a charley horse earlier in the week, says he's "pretty much 100 per cent" and is "good to go" for Tuesday's game against his former team in the Los Angeles Kings.

Captain John Tavares, who has been out since Oct. 16 with a broken finger, told reporters that waiting a couple extra days to recover was the right call and hopes to be in the lineup for Tuesday.

“Made some more really good progress, so still going to talk to the medical staff after today but feel pretty good and obviously I’d like to be in tomorrow.”

Jake Muzzin said he’s “pretty much 100% so I'll be good to go” for #Leafs tomorrow against his former team from Los Angeles. Has never faced a former club before, so not really sure what it’ll feel like. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 4, 2019

John Tavares said taking a couple more days off before coming back for #Leafs had been the right call: “Made some more really good progress, so still going to talk to the medical staff after today but feel pretty good and obviously I’d like to be in tomorrow.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 4, 2019

Maple Leafs Practice Lines

Forwards

Moore-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Kapanen

Timashov-Shore-Gauthier

Spezza-Hyman

Defence

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Dermott-Holl

Marincin

Goalies

Andersen

Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin, who suffered a fractured nose Saturday against the Boston Bruins, return to the nation's capital Sunday night and will continue to recover and be observed by the medical staff, the team announced on Monday.

Update: #Sens Scott Sabourin returned to Ottawa last night where he’ll continue to recover and be observed by the team’s medical staff. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 4, 2019

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced today that they have recalled forward Ryan Poehling from the AHL's Laval Rocket and have placed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the injured reserve.

Canadiens Practice Lines

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Armia

Lehkonen - Poehling - Byron

Cousins - Thompson - Suzuki

Weal

Defence

Mete - Weber

Chiarot - Petry

Reilly - Fleury

Kulak - Folin

Goalies

Price

Kinkaid