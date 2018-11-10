Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

David Schlemko is set to make his season debut tonight with the Canadiens, per coach Claude Julien. The 31-year-old has missed the past six weeks, after getting a knee injury in the preseason. In the 2017/2018 season, the defenceman had one goal and five assists.

Claude Julien confirme que David Schlemko effectuera un retour dans l'alignement ce soir. On ne connaît toujours pas l'identité du défenseur qui écopera.



Claude Julien confirms that defenseman David Schlemko will be in the lineup tonight. Who will sit is still TBD.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9oVaoNmV9L — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 10, 2018

Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser has missed the past two games due to a groin injury. Head coach Travis Green updated the media on Boeser's injury, saying that he saw a specialist after his negative MRI results and will be on a week-to-week basis. Green also said that Jacob Markstrom will start in net against Buffalo.

Coach Green speaking to media pre-game. Boeser saw a specialist and will be out the rest of this road trip. He’s week-to-week, but Green said Boeser will be fine.



Markstrom starts today in Buffalo. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 10, 2018

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Dan Vladar has been recalled from Boston's AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins on emergency basis. Tuukka Rask was granted a leave of absence, relating to a personal matter on Friday with no expected return time.

Chicago Blackhawks

Marcus Kruger will be absent in today's game due to a leg injury, missing his first game of the season. Luke Johnson will replace him on the line.

Brandon Manning will also take Brandon Davidson's spot in the lineup, according to head coach Jeremy Colliton.

Luke Johnson will be in for Kruger and Manning in for Davidson today at Philly, according to Coach Colliton. #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 10, 2018

Winger Brandon Saad will not play in today's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, due to a right arm injury. Saad has played in 16 games this season, with four goals and four assists.

Washington Capitals

John Carlson is getting on the ice for practice today, according to NHL's Tom Gulitti. The 28-year-old missed Friday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to a lower body injury. Carlson has been averaging 26 minutes per game this season, with five goals and 13 assists in 14 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is not practicing with the Capitals today because of a family/personal matter, per NHL's Gulitti.

Evgeny Kuznetsov not practicing for Capitals today because of a family/personal matter, team says. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 10, 2018

Pittsburgh Penguins

Coach Mike Sullivan confirms that Casey DeSmith will be the starting goaltender tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. DeSmith has started in five games this season, with a 2-1-2 record and a .929 save percentage.

Matt Murray, Pittsburgh's traditional starting goalie, did not play in the team's last game on November 7. The 24-year-old has lost his last 4 games, resulting in a falling record of 4-4-1.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman will be back in the lineup tonight, after missing the last seven games with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Projected lineup for Saturday's game:

Foegele-Staal-Williams

Ferland-Aho-Teravainen

Svechnikov-Wallmark-Martinook

McGinn-Bishop-Di Giuseppe

Fleury-Hamilton

Slavin-Pesce

de Haan-Faulk

Darling

McElhinney

Buffalo Sabres

Starting lineup against the Vancouver Canucks:

Skinner-Eichel-Pominville

Sheary-Mittelstadt-Okposo

Sobotka-Rodrigues-Reinhart

Berglund-Larsson-Thompson

McCabe-Ristolainen

Scandella-Bogosian

Beaulieu-Dahlin

Hutton