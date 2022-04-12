4h ago
Ice Chips: Beniers to make NHL debut with Kraken
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Seattle Kraken
Forward Matty Beniers will make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames, according to head coach Dave Hakstol.
Beniers, 19, was drafted second overall in the 2021 draft by the Kraken and played this season with the University of Michigan.
The native of Hingham. Mass., tallied 20 goals and 43 points in 37 games with the University of Michigan this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Auston Matthews resumed skating on Tuesday after missing Monday's practice for a maintenance day.
The 24-year-old star centre is having a career season where he has tallied 58 goals and 99 points in 67 games.
Matthews is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Erik Kallgren will start on Tuesday against the Sabres, according to Keefe.
The 25-year-old goaltender has a 5-2-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average this season.
Kallgren's start gives regular starting goaltender Jack Campbell a rest due to an issue that is not connected to his previous rib injury.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings, according to TSN 1200.
Tkachuk - Norris - Joseph
Formenton - Stutzle - Batherson
Kelly - White - Brown
Gaudette - Gambrell - Watson
Brannstrom - Zub
Del Zotto - Hamonic
Holden - Zaitsev
Forsberg (starters end)
Sogaard
Anton Forsberg will be in net on Tuesday against the Red Wings, according to head coach DJ Smith.
Forsberg, 29, has a 17-16-3 record wiht a .917 save percentage and 2.80 goals against average this season.
Additonally, forward Drake Batherson will be a game time decision for Tuesday's game.
Batherson, 23, has missed the Senators' last three games with a non-COVID related illness.
The 6-foot-3 forward has 14 goals and 38 points in 36 games this season.
Washington Capitals
Forward Nicklas Backstrom participated during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Backstrom, 34. missed Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins due to body maintenance.
The 6-foot-1 forward has six goals and 28 points in 38 games this season.
Ilya Samsonov will start in goal on Tuesday against the Flyers, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.
Samsonov, 25, has a 21-9-4 record with a .899 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-3 netminder has won four of his last five appearances.
Additionally, the Capitals are hopeful that defenceman Dmitry Orlov will be available on Tuesday as he is dealing with a lower-body injury.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.
Bobrovsky, 33, has a 34-6-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has won eight of his last 10 appearances.
Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart will start in net on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, according to interim head coach Mike Yeo.
Hart, 23, has a 13-23-7 record with a .906 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 netminder has three wins in his last 10 appearances.
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice during the Islanders' morning skate and is expected to start on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Sorokin, 26, has a 23-14-7 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average this season,
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has seven wins in his last 10 appearances.
Detroit Red Wings
Thomas Greiss was in the starter's crease during the Red Wings' morning skate and is expected to start on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, according to TSN 1200.
Greiss, 36, has a 9-12-1 record with a .890 save percentage and a 3.63 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 netminder has two wins in his last 10 appearances.
Chicago Blackhawks
Collin Delia is expected to start in net on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.
Delia, 27, has a 1-2-0 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.88 goals-against average in his five appearances this season.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the St. Louis Blues:
Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk
Hall - Haula - McLaughlin
Frederic - Coyle - Smith
Foligno - Nosek - Lazar
Forbort - McAvoy
Reilly - Carlo
Clifton - Brown
Swayman
Ullmark
Minnesota Wild
Cam Talbot is expected to be in net on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Talbot, 34, has a 28-12-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-4 goaltender has eight wins in his last 10 appearances.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Brock McGinn will return to the Penguins lineup on Tuesday against the New York Islanders.
McGinn, 28, has missed the Penguins' last 15 games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot forward has 11 goals and 18 points in 56 games this season.
Casey DeSmith will start in net on Tuesday against the Islanders according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
DeSmith, 30, has a 8-4-4 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average this season.
Dallas Stars
The Stars will be without forwards Alexander Radulov and Joel Kiviranta on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to a non-COVID related illness, according to Stars radio broadcaster Bruce LeVine.
Radulov, 35, has four goals and 21 points in 65 games this season.
Kiviranta, 26, has one goal and six points in 51 games this season.
St. Louis Blues
Goaltender Ville Husso was the first goaltender off the ice during the Blues morning skate, indicating that he will likely start on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
Husso, 27, has a 22-6-5 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.38 goals-against average this season.