Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Ottawa Senators

The Sens cut their training camp roster dramatically Sunday morning, most notably assigning centre prospect Logan Brown to Belleville of the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old appeared in four games with the Senators in 2017-18 and recorded one assist. The 20-year-old American was selected by Ottawa 11th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Here are the other roster moves made by the Senators on Sunday:

Assigned to AHL: Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson, Logan Brown, Andreas Englund, Macoy Erkamps, Gabriel Gagne, Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Hogberg, Joe Labate, Boston Leier, Aaron Luchuk, Stuart Percy, Jack Rodewald, Ryan Scarfo, Andrew Sturtz

Waivers: Chase Balisy, Julius Bergman, Erik Burgdoerfer, Nick Paul, Ben Sexton, Patrick Sieloff, Adam Tambellini

Released from Professional Tryout: Jack Skille

Ottawa now has 30 players left on their training camp roster.