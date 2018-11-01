1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' McKenna to replace Condon
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The Senators recalled defenceman Erik Burgdoerfer, forward Nick Paul and goaltender Mike McKenna from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday, while re-assigning Jack Rodewald and Christian Wolanin to the AHL.
McKenna will replace Mike Condon on the NHL roster after Condon was placed on waivers Wednesday. He is 3-3 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against average this season in the AHL. The 35-year-old posted a 1-1 record witha 2.96 GAA and .900 save percentage in two games with the Dallas Stars last season.
Paul has yet to play with the Senators this season, he has two goals and six points in six AHL contests.
Burgdoerfer, 29, has one assist in two games with the Senators this season. He replaces Wolanin, who was minus-1 in his lone game with the Senators this season.
Dallas Stars
Though he returned for Tuesday's win over the Montreal Canadiens, it appears winger Alexander Radulov will miss fifth game of the Stars last six due to a lower-body injury on Thursday.
Radulov is dealing with a lower-body and not expected to dress against the Maple Leafs, per the Stars team website. The 32-year-old logged 21:04 of ice time and scored a goal against the Canadiens on Tuesday but was spotted hobbling after the contest. He's believed to be dealing with a groin injury. The winger five goals and 11 points in seven games this season.
Thursday is scheduled to be a rest game for starter Ben Bishop and the Stars are expected to start Anton Khudobin in his place. Khudobin, whose last start came on Oct. 16, has a 1-1 record this season with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Bishop is off to a very strong start to the year with a 5-4 record, a 2.26 GAA and a .925 save percentage.
"I'm leaning toward Khudobin is going to be in net. Then, Bish in Washington, Khudobin in Boston, and Bish in Columbus," Montgomery said Wednesday. "That's the way we laid it out, but Bish is making it hard not to go with him all of the time. But Khudobin is a big part of our team, and with Bish our schedule is starting to get busy.
"I know he's been our best player, but you have to worry long-term. We don't want to break him down."
Winnipeg Jets
Projected lines vs. Panthers:
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Little-Perreault
Laine-Lowry-Tanev
Lemieux-Copp-Roslovic
Morrissey-Trouba
Chiarot-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
Hellebuyck
Florida Panthers
Projected lines vs. Jets:
Dadonov-Barkov-Bjugstad
Huberdeau-Trocheck-Hoffman
Vatrano-McCann-Malgin
Brouwer-Lammikko-Sceviour
Matheson-Ekblad
Yandle-Petrovic
Kiselevich-Weegar
Reimer
TSN Game Notes
McDavid Longest Goal Scoring Streaks
Duration Gm G
Oct 23/18 to Pres 5 5
Mar 22/18 to Mar 29/18 5 7
3 games in a row 4 times
(McDavid has 16G last 20GP)
Leafs Last 16GP Without Matthews
Rec 6-8-2
GF/G 3.1
PP 17/41 (41%)
(Won first 5GP without Matthews)
Laine Through 12GP
18-19 3G-2A
17-18* 5G-2A
16-17 7G-3A
*Began an 8 game PT streak in game 12 in 17-18
Ovechkin Career in MTL
GP 22
G 11
A 13
PPPts 11
Price Career at Home vs WSH
GP 14
Rec 2-9-3
GAA 3.72
SV% .876
SO 1
Jets (15P) at Panthers (7P) - 2PM (Nov 1)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, WPG has won 3 of their past 4GP vs FLA
FLA: (2-4-3)
1-2-1 last 4GP, 10GF, PP 3/18
Dadonov (3G, 4A) 6 game PT streak
WPG: (7-4-1)
1-2-0 past 3GP, 2GF in each game, PP 3/10
Scheifele (4G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
Penguins (14P) at Islanders (13P) - 7PM (Nov 1)
NYI 1-0-0 vs PIT in 18-19, 6-3 win in PIT on Tuesday. PIT has won 2 of past 3 at NYI
NYI: (6-4-1)
won 3 straight, all on road, 14GF, PP 3/11
Bailey (1G, 7A) 6 game PT streak
PIT: (6-2-2)
won 4 straight on road, outscoring opponent 23-6, PP 4/11
Malkin (5G, 11A) 8 game PT streak
Stars (12P) at Leafs (16P) - 7PM (Nov 1)
TOR 1-0-0 vs DAL in 18-19, 7-4 win in DAL. TOR 6 straight home wins vs DAL.
TOR: (8-4-0)
2-3-0 past 5GP, 9GF, PP 1/12. Both wins vs WPG
Marner (0G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
DAL: (6-5-0)
3-1-0 last 4GP, 15GF, PP 2/13
Seguin (0G, 2A) last 7GP
Devils (11P) at Wings (8P) - 730PM (Nov 1)
NJ 2-1-0 vs DET in 17-18, 1-0-0 in DET. NJ won 3 of past 4GP in DET
DET: (3-7-2)
won 2 straight, 9GF, PP 1/5. Longest win streak of season
Larkin (2G, 3A) last 2GP
NJ: (5-3-1)
1-3-1 last 5GP, 24GA, PK 17/22
Palmieri (2G, 4A) last 3GP
Sabres (14P) at Senators (10P) - 730PM (Nov 1)
Both teams 2-1-1 in season series in 17-18. OTT 1-0-1 at home. BUF 5-0-2 last 7GP in OTT
OTT: (4-5-2)
0-3-1 last 4GP, 19GA, PK 6/12
Chabot (1G, 4A) last 5GP
BUF: (6-4-2)
2 straight OTL, 7GA, PK 8/8
Eichel (1G, 6A) last 5GP
Capitals (12P) at Canadiens (14P) - 730PM (Nov 1)
WSH 2-1-0 vs MTL in 17-18, 1-0-0 in MTL. WSH 5 straight wins in MTL
MTL: (6-3-2)
2-2-1 last 5GP, 13GF, PP 3/17
Gallagher (2G) has scored in back to back games
WSH: (5-3-2)
3-1-1 last 5GP, 18GF, PP 6/16
Ovechkin (2G, 3A) last 4GP
Predators (18P) at Lightning (17P) - 730PM (Nov 1)
NSH 1-0-1 vs TB in 17-18. Winning in TB. NSH 2 straight wins in TB, outscoring them 10-2
TB: (8-2-1)
won 4 straight at home, outscoring opponent 23-8, PP 7/15
Point (3G, 6A) last 5GP
NSH: (9-3-0)
5-0-0 on the road, 19GF, PP 2/13
Forsberg (5G, 1A) last 4GP
Knights (11P) at Blues (9P) - 8PM (Nov 1)
VGS 2-1-0 vs STL in 17-18, 0-1-0 in STL
STL: (3-4-3)
2-1-1 last 4GP, 19GF, PP 4/16
O'Reilly (3G, 7A) 5 game PT streak
VGS: (5-6-1)
1-2-1 last 4GP, 9GF, PP 3/17
Marchessault (4G, 2A) last 6GP
Avalanche (16P) at Flames (15P) - 9PM (Nov 1)
CGY 1-0-0 vs COL in 18-19, OTW in COL. CGY 3 straight home wins vs COL, outscoring them 13-4.
CGY: (7-5-1)
0-2-1 last 3GP at home, 17GA, PK 4/8
Monahan (1G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
COL: (7-3-2)
1-2-0 last 3GP, 8GF, PP 2/13
Rantanen (1G, 4A) last 2GP
Blackhawks (15P) at Oilers (13P) - 9PM (Nov 1)
EDM 1-0-0 vs CHI in 18-19, OTW in CHI. CHI 2 straight wins in EDM, 9GF.
EDM: (6-4-1)
1-2-1 last 4GP at home, 14GA, PK 7/11
McDavid (5G, 2A) has scored in 5 straight games
CHI: (6-4-3)
0-2-1 last 3GP, outscored 13-6, PP 2/8
Kane (6G, 4A) 6 game PT streak
Rangers (9P) at Ducks (12P) - 10PM (Nov 1)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18. ANA winning at home. ANA 2 straight home wins vs NYR, both games 6-3
ANA: (5-6-2)
0-5-1 last 6GP, outscored 22-11, PP 1/15
Aberg (4G) last 2GP
NYR: (4-7-1)
1-4-1 on road in 18-19, 26GA, PK 15/22 (won last)
Zuccarello (3G, 2A) last 5GP
Flyers (10P) at Kings (7P) - 1030PM (Nov 1)
LAK 2-0-0 vs PHI in 17-18, 1GA. LAK 3 straight wins vs PHI, 2 shutouts
LAK: (3-7-1)
1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 15GA, PK 6/7
Doughty (1G, 5A) last 5GP
PHI: (5-7-0)
1-3-0 last 4GP, outscored 15-5, PP 1/13
Giroux (2A) last 4GP
Jackets (12P) at Sharks (15P) - 1030PM (Nov 1)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, CLS winning in SJ. CLS has won 3 of their past 4GP in SJ
SJ: (6-3-3)
4-0-2 last 6GP, 24GF, PP 7/20
Burns (3G, 12A) & Meier (8G, 5A) both 9 game PT streaks
CLS: (6-5-0)
2-3-0 last 5GP, 21GA, PK 12/16
Panarin (2G, 4A) last 3GP