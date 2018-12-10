Babcock wants to see how Leafs respond after consecutive losses

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have placed defenceman Dylan DeMelo on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury that was suffered on Saturday vs. Detroit.

Ottawa has also recalled center Paul Carey and defenceman Stefan Elliott from the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Toronto Maple Leafs

In place of the suspended Zach Hyman, Connor Brown is skating on the Leafs' top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner today at practice. -Kristen Shilton, TSN

Leafs lines at practice:

Brown-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Lindholm-Gauthier-Ennis

Suspended: Hyman

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Josh Morrissey and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck both had maintenance days off today. Mathieu Perreault has an upper-body injury and will be a gametime decision tomorrow. No change on status of Andrew Copp and Joe Morrow. - Brian Munz, TSN

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is back on the ice this morning at practice in the non-starter's net taking shots. Thursday is the four-week mark in Vasilveskiy's four-to-six recovery timeline from a fractured foot.

Waivers

The following player(s) have been placed on waivers as of noon today:

G Chad Johnson, St. Louis Blues

The Boston Bruins have also placed Martin Bakos on unconditional waivers.