1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens recall F Paul from AHL
TSN.ca Staff
The Quiz: Which start is more amazing, McDavid or Matthews?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Team called up forward Nick Paul from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old has three goals and three assits over 36 career games in the NHL.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward prospect Kristian Vesalainen has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. The 19-year-old had an assist in his NHL debut earlier this month and has played five games with the Jets this season.