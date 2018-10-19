The Quiz: Which start is more amazing, McDavid or Matthews?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Team called up forward Nick Paul from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old has three goals and three assits over 36 career games in the NHL.

Roster update: #Sens recall forward Nick Paul from @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Nick Paul de Belleville (LAH). — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 19, 2018

Winnipeg Jets

Forward prospect Kristian Vesalainen has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. The 19-year-old had an assist in his NHL debut earlier this month and has played five games with the Jets this season.