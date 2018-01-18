Are the Leafs using Matthews the right way?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens recalled forward Filip Chlapik from the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old has appeared in seven games with the NHL Senators this year, producing two assists. - Team Tweet

Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Filip Chlapik de Belleville (LAH). @BellevilleSens — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 18, 2018

New York Rangers

Veteran defenceman Marc Staal missed Wednesday's practice and will not play against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday with a hip flexor injury suffered earlier this week against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forward Kevin Hayes, who has missed the last two games with a leg contusion, is expected to miss Thursday's game as well. Head coach Alain Vigneault doesn't expect either to be out much longer, but he did say they might have to call someone up for their upcoming road trip which starts Saturday. - New York Post

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Adam McQuaid will return to the lineup Thursday against the New York Islanders after breaking his leg on Oct. 19. McQuaid will sub in for Kevan Miller, who is sick. - Boston Globe

Colorado Avalanche

It is expected rookie winger J.T. Compher will be in the lineup Thursday against the San Jose Sharks. Compher has missed the previous six contests with an upper-body injury. The Avs are currently on a seven-game win streak. - Denver Post

Los Angeles Kings

Defenceman Jake Muzzin, who has missed three games with an upper-body injury, hopes to play Thursday against the Penguins. - Los Angeles Times