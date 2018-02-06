24m ago
Ice Chips: Sens rule Stone out vs. Devils
TSN.ca Staff
Stone hopes to return Thursday, Saturday at the latest
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Here are the lines from Tuesday's practice
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Frederik Andersen participated in practice a day after leaving a game against the Anaheim Ducks early.
Ottawa Senators
Craig Anderson starts for the Senators against the New Jersey Devils, Mark Stone will not be available and Bobby Ryan is week-to-week with a hand injury.
Winnipeg Jets
Projected lines vs. Coyotes
Laine-Wheeler-Roslovic
Perreault-Little-Ehlers
Connor-Copp-Armia
Lemieux-Petan-Dano
Morrissey-Myers
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Chiarot-Kulikov
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson