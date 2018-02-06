Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Here are the lines from Tuesday's practice

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen participated in practice a day after leaving a game against the Anaheim Ducks early.

 

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson starts for the Senators against the New Jersey Devils, Mark Stone will not be available and Bobby Ryan is week-to-week with a hand injury.

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs. Coyotes

Laine-Wheeler-Roslovic
Perreault-Little-Ehlers
Connor-Copp-Armia
Lemieux-Petan-Dano

Morrissey-Myers
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Chiarot-Kulikov

Hellebuyck
Hutchinson

 

 