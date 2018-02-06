Stone hopes to return Thursday, Saturday at the latest

Montreal Canadiens

Here are the lines from Tuesday's practice

#Habs practice lineup:

Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Scherbak/Carr

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher

Deslauriers - Froese - L. Shaw



Alzner - Petry

Morrow - Benn

Mete - Schlemko

Jerabek



Price

Niemi — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 6, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen participated in practice a day after leaving a game against the Anaheim Ducks early.

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson starts for the Senators against the New Jersey Devils, Mark Stone will not be available and Bobby Ryan is week-to-week with a hand injury.

The coach also shares that Mark Stone won’t be available for tonight’s game and updated that Bobby Ryan is now considered week-to-week with a ligament injury to his hand. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 6, 2018

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs. Coyotes

Laine-Wheeler-Roslovic

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Connor-Copp-Armia

Lemieux-Petan-Dano

Morrissey-Myers

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Chiarot-Kulikov

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson