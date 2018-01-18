Sens Ice Chips: Ottawa looks to pick up where they left off before the break

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Sens excited to return from break, Ryan draws back in Erik Karlsson and Matt Duchene are excited to return from the break and would like to pick up where the Sens left off and Bobby Ryan talks about his finger injury and how the break helped him heal.

After missing a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week with a lingering hand injury, Bobby Ryan is expected to return Thursday against the St. Louis Blues. The Sens recalled forward Filip Chlapik from the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old has appeared in seven games with the NHL Senators this year, producing two assists. - Team Tweet

Lines vs. Blues - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Hoffman Duchene Ryan

Dzingel Brassard Stone

Smith Thompson Pyatt

Dumont Chlapik Burrows

Defence

Oduya Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Borowiecki Chabot

Goalies

Anderson starts

Columbus Blue Jackets

It looks like Sergei Bobrovsky could play a backup role against the Dallas Stars on Thursday as Joonas Korpisalo was first off the ice at the morning skate. No confirmation from head coach John Tortorella. In other news, defenceman Ryan Murray, who's been out since Nov. 27 with a back injury, skated very briefly on Wednesday. Recently acquired forward Jussi Jokinen is expected to make his Jackets debut Thursday. - Aaron Portzline, The Athletic

#CBJ G Sergei Bobrovsky was the second goaltender off the ice this morning. Joonas Korpisalo was off first, which usually suggests the starter. No official word from Tortorella, however. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 18, 2018

#CBJ D Ryan Murray skated briefly on Wednesday — one drill — and left the ice. It’s the same back injury that has plagued him since he left the lineup on Nov. 27. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 18, 2018

He’s in. Tortorella said he doesn’t know yet where he’s playing, but somehow Jokinen knows he’s playing at center. At least to start. #CBJ #GoStars https://t.co/Lbv3RDOXWp — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 18, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights

Centre Cody Eakin missed Tuesday's game with an undisclosed injury, but appears to ready for Thursday's clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winger Brendan Leipsic is a game-time decision. - Team Tweet

Gallant says he expects Cody Eakin to be back in the lineup tonight. Brendan Leipsic will be a game time decision. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 18, 2018

It looks like veteran defenceman Jason Garrison, a former member of the Bolts, will miss Thursday's game in his return to Tampa. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times

Doesn't look like Jason Garrison is playing for Vegas in return to Tampa #tblightning — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) January 18, 2018

New York Islanders

Nikolay Kulemin, who underwent shoulder surgery in November, is working hard to get back, but is "still a long way away," from returning, according to head coach Doug Weight. - Brian Compton, NHL.com

Weight said Kulemin is "aggressively pursuing to get back, but still a long way away." #Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) January 18, 2018

New York Rangers

Veteran defenceman Marc Staal missed Wednesday's practice and will not play against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday with a hip flexor injury suffered earlier this week against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forward Kevin Hayes, who has missed the last two games with a leg contusion, is expected to miss Thursday's game as well. Head coach Alain Vigneault doesn't expect either to be out much longer, but he did say they might have to call someone up for their upcoming road trip which starts Saturday. - New York Post

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Adam McQuaid will return to the lineup Thursday against the New York Islanders after breaking his leg on Oct. 19. McQuaid will sub in for Kevan Miller, who is sick. - Boston Globe

Colorado Avalanche

It is expected rookie winger J.T. Compher will be in the lineup Thursday against the San Jose Sharks. Compher has missed the previous six contests with an upper-body injury. The Avs are currently on a seven-game win streak. - Denver Post

Los Angeles Kings

Defenceman Jake Muzzin, who has missed three games with an upper-body injury, hopes to play Thursday against the Penguins. - Los Angeles Times