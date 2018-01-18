5h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Ryan returns to lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Sens Ice Chips: Ottawa looks to pick up where they left off before the break
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
After missing a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week with a lingering hand injury, Bobby Ryan is expected to return Thursday against the St. Louis Blues. The Sens recalled forward Filip Chlapik from the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old has appeared in seven games with the NHL Senators this year, producing two assists. - Team Tweet
Lines vs. Blues - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
Hoffman Duchene Ryan
Dzingel Brassard Stone
Smith Thompson Pyatt
Dumont Chlapik Burrows
Defence
Oduya Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Borowiecki Chabot
Goalies
Anderson starts
Columbus Blue Jackets
It looks like Sergei Bobrovsky could play a backup role against the Dallas Stars on Thursday as Joonas Korpisalo was first off the ice at the morning skate. No confirmation from head coach John Tortorella. In other news, defenceman Ryan Murray, who's been out since Nov. 27 with a back injury, skated very briefly on Wednesday. Recently acquired forward Jussi Jokinen is expected to make his Jackets debut Thursday. - Aaron Portzline, The Athletic
Vegas Golden Knights
Centre Cody Eakin missed Tuesday's game with an undisclosed injury, but appears to ready for Thursday's clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winger Brendan Leipsic is a game-time decision. - Team Tweet
It looks like veteran defenceman Jason Garrison, a former member of the Bolts, will miss Thursday's game in his return to Tampa. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times
New York Islanders
Nikolay Kulemin, who underwent shoulder surgery in November, is working hard to get back, but is "still a long way away," from returning, according to head coach Doug Weight. - Brian Compton, NHL.com
New York Rangers
Veteran defenceman Marc Staal missed Wednesday's practice and will not play against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday with a hip flexor injury suffered earlier this week against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forward Kevin Hayes, who has missed the last two games with a leg contusion, is expected to miss Thursday's game as well. Head coach Alain Vigneault doesn't expect either to be out much longer, but he did say they might have to call someone up for their upcoming road trip which starts Saturday. - New York Post
Boston Bruins
Defenceman Adam McQuaid will return to the lineup Thursday against the New York Islanders after breaking his leg on Oct. 19. McQuaid will sub in for Kevan Miller, who is sick. - Boston Globe
Colorado Avalanche
It is expected rookie winger J.T. Compher will be in the lineup Thursday against the San Jose Sharks. Compher has missed the previous six contests with an upper-body injury. The Avs are currently on a seven-game win streak. - Denver Post
Los Angeles Kings
Defenceman Jake Muzzin, who has missed three games with an upper-body injury, hopes to play Thursday against the Penguins. - Los Angeles Times