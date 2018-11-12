Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned forward Nick Paul to the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced Monday.

Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens ont cédé Nick Paul à Belleville (LAH). — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) November 12, 2018

He was held pointless, registering 11:37 of ice-time in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

In six games this season with the big club, he has zero goals and one assist. Over 42 career NHL games, Paul has three goals and four assists.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have sent forward Anthony Peluso to the AHL's Stockton Heat, the club announced Monday.

Peluso, 29, has suited up in three games for the Flames this season. He has also skated in five games for the Heat, scoring a goal and logging 21 minutes of penalty time.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Marcus Kruger (left leg injury) will miss tonight’s game at Carolina. Kruger, who has two goals in 16 games this season, was injured on Nov. 8 against the Hurricanes.

Brandon Saad (right arm injury) did not participate in the team's morning skate, but his status for tonight’s game is still to be determined.