Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have sent forward Nick Paul to the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced Sunday.

Paul has one goal in 10 games so far this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have placed goaltender Peter Budaj on injured reserve according to multiple reports.

In seven games so far this season, the 35-year-old has a save percentage of .878 and a GAA of 3.80.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, forward Ryan Callahan (upper-body) could be close to returning. The winger is expected to practice Sunday without restrictions but is a week away from returning, head coach Jon Cooper said.