Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Zack Smith joined the team for practice on Thursday wearing a non-contact jersey and a full-face shield. Smith has been out since suffering facial fractures when he was hit by a skate on Oct. 26. He underwent surgery on the injury early last week.

Zack Smith is on the ice in a non-contact jersey. He has a full face shield. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 8, 2018

Bobby Ryan was also on the ice for Thursday's practice, he left Tuesday's game early with an injury but head coach Guy Boucher said he was hopeful Ryan would dress against the Knights.

Craig Anderson will start in goal for the team tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Montreal Canadiens

The practice lines for the Habs this morning ahead of tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Kenny Agostino makes his debut for the Habs tonight in place of the injured Joel Armia (LBI). Agostino leads AHL Laval in scoring with four goals and six assists.

On defence, Karl Alzner slots back in with Noah Juulsen scratched. Carey Price gets the start in net.

#Habs vs #Sabres:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Agostino - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Deslauriers - Peca - Hudon



Benn - Petry

Alzner - Reilly

Ouellet - Mete



Price

Niemi



Scratches: Armia (LBI), Juulsen — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 8, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward James van Riemsdyk was on the ice for the team's morning skate Thursday as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. van Riemsdyk was injured in the team's second game of the season and Dave Isaac of USA Today reports the winger is still more than a week away from returning. He was given a five-to-six week timeline in early October.

James van Riemsdyk on the ice for #Flyers morning skate. He will not play tonight. Still more than a week away. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) November 8, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured centre Auston Matthews continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury as he skated and shooted this morning before Leafs practice.

Auston Matthews out here skating again before #Leafs practice. Took a brief timeout to fist bump little Landon Marleau, too. pic.twitter.com/lLoYkusv0E — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 8, 2018