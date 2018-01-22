Julien says Price chronic fatigue report 'a little blown up'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Mark Stone will miss Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild, he appeared to sustain a right leg/knee injury vs. the Leafs on Saturday in the 1st period, he finished the game.

Johnny Oduya will also miss Monday's game.

In 39 games for the Senators this season, Oduya has two goals and four assists.

Mike Condon will get the call in net for the Senators.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly is expected to miss Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche after missing morning skate ahead of the game.

Morgan Rielly (upper body) not taking part in Leafs morning skate



Appears like he'll miss a second straight game tonight with Toronto hosting red-hot Avalanche — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 22, 2018

Lines at morning skate

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Gauthier-Marner

Leivo, Moore

Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Ondrej Palat was injured over the weekend and is out for 6-8 weeks, as announced by the team on Monday.

Injury update: #TBLightning forward Ondrej Palat is out 6-8 weeks with a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/7NuNYQTnuI — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 22, 2018

In 46 games for the Lightning this season, Palat has eight goals and 22 assists.

Montreal Canadiens

Lines at morning skate:

Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Deslauriers

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher

De La Rose/Carr - Froese - L. Shaw

Hemsky (non-contact)

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Jerabek

Mete/Morrow - Schlemko

Price

Niemi

IR: Weber (L foot), Danault (concussion), Shaw (LBI)

Waivers

Booth (Detroit) and Chaput (Vancouver) placed on waivers today — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 22, 2018

David Booth (Red Wings) and Michael Chaput (Canucks) have both been placed on waivers on Monday.