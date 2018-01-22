4h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Stone, Oduya out vs. Wild
TSN.ca Staff
Julien says Price chronic fatigue report 'a little blown up'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Mark Stone will miss Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild, he appeared to sustain a right leg/knee injury vs. the Leafs on Saturday in the 1st period, he finished the game.
Johnny Oduya will also miss Monday's game.
In 39 games for the Senators this season, Oduya has two goals and four assists.
Mike Condon will get the call in net for the Senators.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Rielly is expected to miss Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche after missing morning skate ahead of the game.
Lines at morning skate
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown
Martin-Gauthier-Marner
Leivo, Moore
Gardiner-Hainsey
Dermott-Carrick
Borgman-Polak
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Ondrej Palat was injured over the weekend and is out for 6-8 weeks, as announced by the team on Monday.
In 46 games for the Lightning this season, Palat has eight goals and 22 assists.
Montreal Canadiens
Lines at morning skate:
Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Deslauriers
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher
De La Rose/Carr - Froese - L. Shaw
Hemsky (non-contact)
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Jerabek
Mete/Morrow - Schlemko
Price
Niemi
IR: Weber (L foot), Danault (concussion), Shaw (LBI)
Waivers
David Booth (Red Wings) and Michael Chaput (Canucks) have both been placed on waivers on Monday.