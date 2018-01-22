Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Mark Stone will miss Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild, he appeared to sustain a right leg/knee injury vs. the Leafs on Saturday in the 1st period, he finished the game.

Johnny Oduya will also miss Monday's game.

In 39 games for the Senators this season, Oduya has two goals and four assists.

Mike Condon will get the call in net for the Senators.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly is expected to miss Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche after missing morning skate ahead of the game.

Lines at morning skate

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov 
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown
Martin-Gauthier-Marner
Leivo, Moore

Gardiner-Hainsey
Dermott-Carrick
Borgman-Polak

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Ondrej Palat was injured over the weekend and is out for 6-8 weeks, as announced by the team on Monday.

 

 

In 46 games for the Lightning this season, Palat has eight goals and 22 assists.

Montreal Canadiens

Lines at morning skate:

Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Deslauriers
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher
De La Rose/Carr - Froese - L. Shaw
Hemsky (non-contact)

Alzner - Petry
Benn - Jerabek
Mete/Morrow - Schlemko

Price
Niemi

IR: Weber (L foot), Danault (concussion), Shaw (LBI)

Waivers

David Booth (Red Wings) and Michael Chaput (Canucks) have both been placed on waivers on Monday.