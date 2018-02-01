Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

According to Bruce Garrioch, Mark Stone (knee) will not play on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks. He didn't take the ice for the morning skate and is also doubt for the Senators' two games this weekend after suffering a setback while skating last Friday.

Garrioch adds that winger Nate Thompson may return tonight to face the Ducks and defenceman Johnny Oduya (lower-body) is ready to return to the lineup. - Ottawa Citizen

TSN's Brent Wallace reports the defenceman Mark Borowiecki took a puck in the mouth at practice and received a few stitches, but is expected to play. Additionally, defenceman Fredrik Claesson is out for tonight's game.

Mark Borowiecki took a puck in the mouth at practice. Received a few stitches but is expected to play — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 1, 2018

Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Hoffman-Duchene-Ryan

Dzingel-Brassard-Didomenico

Smith-Pageau-Pyatt

Paajarvi-Thompson-Burrows

Defencemen

Oduya-Karlsson

Phaneuf-Ceci

Borowiecki-Chabot

Montreal Canadiens

According to Pat Hickey, forward Paul Byron (upper-body) hasn't been ruled for the Canadiens' game tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. Byron appeared to injure his shoulder crashing into the boards late in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. - Montreal Gazette

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers announced today that they have recalled goaltender Laurent Brossoit from the AHL's Brakersfield Condors. Brossoit, 24, has appeared in 13 games with the Oilers this season, posting a 3.22 goals against average and a .886 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets

Tonight's Lineup vs. Golden Knights - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Laine-Wheeler-Roslovic

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Armia

Tanev-Hendricks-Connor

Defencemen

Morrissey-Myers

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Chiarot-Poolman

Goaltenders

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Anaheim Ducks

According to the Orange County Register's Eric Stephens, goaltender John Gibson (lower-body) will not play against the Senators tonight. Ryan Miller will get the start and Reto Berra has been recalled from the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Ryan Miller will be your Ducks starter tonight against Senators. Reto Berra recalled from AHL San Diego. John Gibson (lower body) day-to-day. Still here with club. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) February 1, 2018

Game Notes

Ducks (59 points) at Senators (39 points) - 7PM on TSN5 (regional)

ANA 1-0-0 vs OTT in 17-18, shutout win at home. OTT 2-0-1 last 3GP at home vs ANA

OTT (15-24-9):

lost 6 straight, outscored 19-8, PP 2/15

career GP 600 for Karlsson , (1G, 1A) last 8GP

ANA (25-17-9):

won 3 straight, 12GF, PP 3/12

Rakell (2G, 3A) last 4GP

Panthers (46 points) at Sabres (37 points) - 7PM

FLA 1-0-0 in 17-18 vs BUF, winning in BUF. BUF won 2 of past 3 at home vs FLA

BUF (14-27-9):

lost 2 straight at home, 1GF in each game,

Eichel (0P) last 2GP, 5 shots on net

FLA (20-22-6):

1-3-0 last 4GP, 15GA, PK 10/14 (won last)

Huberdeau (4G, 8A) last 10GP

Blues (65 points) at Bruins (66 points) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP in 16-17, STL winning in BOS. STL 2 straight wins in BOS

BOS (29-11-8):

lost last game (regulation), last lost 2 straight Dec 14-16 (0-1-1), 18GP since 14-1-3

Pastrnak (3G, 5A) 6 game PT streak

STL (31-18-3):

won 3 straight, all at home, 2GA, PK 8/9

Steen (5G, 3A) 6 game PT streak

Flyers (56 points) at Devils (58 points) - 7PM

PHI 2-0-0 vs NJ in 17-18, 1-0-0 in NJ. PHI 3-0-1 last 4GP vs NJ

NJ (25-16-8):

lost 2 straight at home, both by shutout, PP 0/7

Hall (6G, 7A) points in 8 straight games

PHI (24-17-8):

won 2 straight on road, 3GA, PK 4/5

Giroux (3A) last 4GP

Leafs (63 points) at Rangers (55 points) - 7PM on TSN4 (regional)

TOR 2-0-0 vs NYR in 17-18, 1-0-0 in NY. TOR won last 2GP at NYR

NYR (25-20-5):

won 2 straight at home, 9GF, PP 1/4

Zuccarello 299 career PTS, 5A last 4GP

TOR (29-18-5):

won 3 straight on road, 6GA, PK 6/9

Matthews (4G, 2A) last 5GP

Canadiens (46 points) at Hurricanes (54 points) - 7PM on TSN2 (regional)

CAR 2-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home. CAR 2 straight wins at home vs MTL

CAR (23-19-8):

won 2 straight, both by 1G, PP 2/5

Teravainen (2G, 2A) last 2GP

MTL (20-24-6):

lost 2 straight, 9GA, PK 3/5

Pacioretty (8G, 3A) last 11GP

Golden Knights (70 points) at Jets (68 points) - 8PM

Teams have split 2GP in 17-18, WPG 1-0-0 at home

WPG (30-13-8):

4-0-1 last 5GP, 9GA, PK 16/17

Wheeler (4A) last 7GP

VGS (33-12-4):

4-1-1 last 6GP, 23GF, PP 6/16

Marchessault (2G, 5A) last 6GP

Kings (59 points) at Predators (65 points) - 8:30PM

NSH 2-0-0 vs LAK in 17-18, both wins in LA, both 4-3. LAK won 2 of past 3 in NSH

NSH (29-12-7):

1-1-1 last 3GP, GA 6, PK 6/6

Subban (3G, 5A) last 8GP

LAK (27-18-5):

won 2 straight, 1GA, PK 9/9 both games on road

Kopitar (1G, 7A) 6 game PT streak

Stars (60 points) at Coyotes (33 points) - 9PM

DAL 2-0-0 vs ARZ in 17-18, 1-0-0 in ARZ. DAL has won 6 straight vs ARZ

ARZ (12-29-9):

1-2-2 last 5GP at home, 9GF, PP 2/8

Keller (4A) last 9GP

DAL (28-19-4):

lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 0/7 (both games at home)

Radulov (2G, 3A) 4 game road PT streak

Avalanche (58 points) at Oilers (47 points) - 9PM

EDM 3-0-0 vs COL in 16-17. 1-0-0 at home

EDM (22-24-3):

4-1-0 last 5GP, 15GF, PP 0/12

McDavid (1G, 6A) last 6GP

COL (27-18-4):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 1/10

Rantanen (2G, 6A) last 6GP

Lightning (71 points) at Flames (58 points) - 9PM

CGY 1-0-0 vs TB in 17-18, 5-1 win in TB. TB won 3 of last 4GP in CGY

CGY (25-17-8):

0-1-4 last 5GP, 8GF, PP 1/19

Gaudreau (2G, 14A) last 12GP

TB (34-13-3):

3-2-0 on road trip, 14GF, PP 1/13

Stamkos (1G, 3A) last 3GP

Blackhawks (55 points) at Canucks (46 points) - 10PM

VAN 1-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, winning at home. CHI won 2 of past 3 in VAN

VAN (20-24-6):

2-3-0 last 5GP, 12GF, PP 5/18

Boeser (2G, 2A) last 5GP

CHI (24-19-7):

won 2 straight, both on road, 1GA in each game, PK 1/2

Kane (2G, 3A) last 5GP