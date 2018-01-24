38m ago
Ice Chips: Sharks awaiting Thornton update
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Jets 5, Sharks 4 (OT)
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
San Jose Sharks
Sharks forward Joe Thornton left Tuesday's game with an apparent right knee injury and did not return. He appeared to incur the injury late in the third period after a collision with Mikkel Boedker.
The Sharks are waiting on results from an MRI according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
In 47 games so far this season, Thornton has 13 goals and 23 assists.
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels left Tuesday's practice after taking a puck to the face, but was back on the ice Wednesday morning according to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times. In 43 games so far this season, he has six goals and five assists.
Forwards Brandon Saad and Artem Anisimov were absent during the skate. Goaltender Jeff Glass is expected to start in net.
Washington Capitals
Here were their lines at their morning skate Wednesday according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Burakovsky-Backstrom-Oshie
Stephenson-Eller-Connolly
Vrana-Beagle-Smith-Pelly
Chiasson extra
Nissanen-Orlov
Djoos-Carlson
Orpik-Bowey
Chorney
Holtby
Grubauer