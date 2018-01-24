Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

San Jose Sharks

Sharks forward Joe Thornton left Tuesday's game with an apparent right knee injury and did not return. He appeared to incur the injury late in the third period after a collision with Mikkel Boedker.

The Sharks are waiting on results from an MRI according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

In 47 games so far this season, Thornton has 13 goals and 23 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels left Tuesday's practice after taking a puck to the face, but was back on the ice Wednesday morning according to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times. In 43 games so far this season, he has six goals and five assists.

Forwards Brandon Saad and Artem Anisimov were absent during the skate. Goaltender Jeff Glass is expected to start in net.

Washington Capitals

Here were their lines at their morning skate Wednesday according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Burakovsky-Backstrom-Oshie

Stephenson-Eller-Connolly

Vrana-Beagle-Smith-Pelly

Chiasson extra

Nissanen-Orlov

Djoos-Carlson

Orpik-Bowey

Chorney

Holtby

Grubauer