Pittsburgh Penguins

Centre Sidney Crosby will not be available to play on Thursday night against the Calgary Flames.

The 34-year-old has not appeared during the 2021-22 season while recovering from wrist surgery in September. However, head coach Mike Sullivan said that he considers the superstar to be day-to-day and participated in full practice on Wednesday.

Crosby posted 24 goals and 62 points in 55 games last season and added a goal and two points in six playoff games.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have indicated that Frederik Andersen will be the starter for Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild has called up Connor Dewar, Kyle Rau, and Jon Lizotte from the Iowa Wild on Thursday. As well, Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick have been added to NHL's COVID Protocol.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Centre Max Domi has been activated off injured reserve and have sent Justin Danforth to the Cleveland Monsters.

Domi was expected to miss two to four weeks after fracturing a rib on October 16th against the Seattle Kraken.