32m ago
Ice Chips: Soshnikov skating for Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Nikita Soshnikov was on the ice Tuesday morning for the Leafs for the first time since he went on IR last month with a lower-body injury.
Once he's ready to be activated, the Leafs will have to make a roster move. They called up Frederik Gauthier and Travis Dermott Monday, giving them a full 23-man roster. - TSN's Kristen Shilton
Here were the lines at their morning skate:
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Martin- Gauthier -Brown
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Carrick
Dermott-Polak
Goaltenders
Andersen
McElhinney
Dallas Stars
Stars general manager Jim Nill said Monday he expects Spezza to return to the team's lineup on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings after being a healthy scratch the day before.
"Like I said I think he knows he can be better too and we need more from him," Nill told Mark Stepneski of the team's website. "I think we got a really good thing going here and he’s a big part of it, he’s one of our leaders and we want him at his best." - DallasStars.com
Detroit Red Wings
Forwards Darren Helm and Justin Abdelkader will not play against the Dallas Stars Tuesday night with lower-body injuries. Both were injured during Saturday's loss in Pittsburgh and did not play Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
General manager Ken Holland said tests did not show anything significant. - Detroit Free Press
NHL Game Notes
Leafs Dec 12 to Present
Rec 5-7-2
GF/G 2.7
GA/G 3.1
PP% 20.5
PK% 88.4
(last regulation win Dec 28th)
Kadri Last 16GP
G 1
A 0
PPPts 1
+/- -4
Shots/Gm 2.9
Blues (55P) at Leafs (53P) - 7PM
STL 1-0-0 vs TOR in 17-18, winning at home. TOR 1-0-1 last 2GP at home vs STL
TOR (25-17-3):
2-3-2 last 7GP, 15GF, PP 2/20
Matthews 0P last 2GP, 3 shots on net
STL (26-17-3):
0-2-1 last 3GP, 17GA, PK 7/10
Schenn (0G, 5A) last 10GP
Devils (52P) at Islanders (50P) - 7PM
NYI 1-0-0 vs NJ in 17-18, SOW at home. NYI 8 straight wins at home vs NJ
NYI (23-18-4):
1-2-0 last 3GP at home, outscored 13-5, PP 1/11 (win came in a shootout)
Tavares (2G, 2A) last 3GP
NJ (22-12-8):
0-3-3 last 6GP, 24GA, PK 12/18
Hall (3G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
Flyers (48P) at Rangers (49P) - 7PM
NYR 3-1-0 vs PHI in 16-17, 1-1-0 at home
NYR (22-17-5):
lost 3 straight, outscored 14-5, PP 1/6
Zuccarello (3A) last 8GP
PHI (20-15-8):
won 4 straight, 21GF, PP 7/14
career GP 700 for Giroux, 1G, 7A 4 game PT streak
Stars (53P) at Red Wings (43P) - 730PM
DAL 1-0-0 vs DET in 17-18, winning at home. DET has won 2 of past 3 at home vs DAL
DET (18-18-7):
1-2-0 last 3GP, 7GF, PP 1/15
Larkin (1G, 0A) last 3GP
DAL (25-17-3):
3-1-0 last 4GP, 13GF, PP 1/12
Benn (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak
Knights (61P) at Predators (56P) - 8PM
VGS 2-0-0 vs NSH in 17-18, 1-0-0 in NSH (SOW)
NSH (25-11-6):
won 2 straight, 4GA, PK 4/5
Subban (5G, 9A) last 13GP
VGS (29-10-3):
2-0-1 last 3GP, 9GF, PK 0/9
Marchessault (6G, 9A) points in 10 of past 11GP
Sharks (52P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9PM
SJ 2-0-0 vs ARZ in 17-18, 1-0-0 in ARZ. SJ 2 straight wins in ARZ, 1GA in each game
ARZ (10-28-7):
0-1-2 last 3GP, 11GA, PK 2/3
Keller (3G, 8A) last 12GP
SJ (23-13-6):
won 2 straight, 10GF, PP 1/2
Thornton (2G, 2A) last 2GP