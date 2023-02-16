Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Brandon Saad has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, prompting the Blues to recall a forward from Springfield. #stlblues https://t.co/aYpBPbpEPr — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 16, 2023

In a corresponding move, Jake Neighbours was recalled from the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds.

Saad, 30, has 15 goals and 22 points in 46 games played this season, his second with the Blues. He has played for four teams through his 12-year NHL career, including two stops with the Chicago Blackhawks, two years with the Columbus Blue jackets and a season with the Colorado Avalanche.

New York Islanders

New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb 11, the team announced on Thursday.

#Isles Transactions: Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been placed on IR, retroactive to 2/11/23. Andy Andreoff has been recalled from loan (Bridgeport). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 16, 2023

The 30-year-old Ottawa native has 10 goals and 29 points in 56 games this season, his fourth in New York.

The Islanders called up Andy Andreoff from Bridgeport in the AHL to take Pageau's spot on the roster.

Pageau suffered an upper-body injury against the Canadiens on Feb 11 and missed the Islanders' game on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars announced Thursday that they have recalled forward Fredrik Karlstrom from the Texas Stars of the AHL.

We have recalled forward Fredrik Karlstrom from the @TexasStars. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 16, 2023

Karlstrom, 25, appeared in three games for the Stars last season, his only three at the NHL level of his career. He recorded one assist and no goals.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals skated the following lines in practice on Thursday morning:

#Caps a.m. skate lines ahead of FLA:



Mantha-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Milano-Backstrom-Johansson

Snively-Strome-Oshie

NAK-Eller-Hathaway



Gustafsson-TvR

Orlov-Jensen

McIlrath-Fehervary — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 16, 2023

Mantha-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Milano-Backstrom-Johansson

Snively-Strome-Oshie

NAK-Eller-Hathaway

Gustafsson-TvR

Orlov-Jensen

McIlrath-Fehervary

Tom Wilson and Nick Dowd each skated in non-contact jerseys but did not take part in line rushes. Wilson has not played since Jan 24, when he suffered a lower-body injury, and has appeared in only eight games this season. Dowd has been out since Jan 16, when he also suffered a lower-body injury.

Washington is scheduled to play the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.