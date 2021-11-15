3h ago
Ice Chips: Danforth to make NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets skated Monday morning and it saw the return of Adam Boqvist, Max Domi and Emil Bemström. It has yet to be confirmed but it looks as if Boqvist will return to the lineup while Domi and Bemström skated but weren't included in line rushes.
It also appears Justin Danforth will make his NHL debut tonight against the Red Wings, and that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins will get the start.
St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues announced roster moves Monday morning. The team recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.
The Blues also announced the team assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen to the Thunderbirds.
New York Rangers
It was announced Monday that the Rangers have assigned forward Greg McKegg to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings announced a couple of roster moves on Monday. Center Mitchell Stephens was placed on the injured reserve, retroactive to November 13th.
In a corresponding move, the team recalled Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Veleno has played in four NHL games this season, recording two points (1G, 1A).
Washington Capitals
The Capitals announced the team had recalled Garrett Pilon from the AHL's Hershey Bears.
Pilon has played in one other NHL game in his career.