Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes

Centre Jordan Staal has been diagnosed with a concussion, according to Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour, and will miss Friday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Staal likely suffered the injury Wednesday night in San Jose, during a game he left midway though the third period without returning.

Staal has 5 goals and 5 assists in 27 games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Dustin Byfuglien returned to Jets practice on Thursday, one week after being diagnosed with a concussion. Dmitry Kulikov, who has been out since early November, was also on the ice Thursday.

Josh Morrissey, Joe Morrow and Andrew Copp were all absent from the skate. Of the three, only Morrow is currently on injured reserve, he's been out since Nov. 27.

As @NHLJets practice gets underway, Byfuglien & Kulikov are taking part.



No Morrissey, Morrow or Copp@TSN1290Radio @TSNHockey — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) December 6, 2018

Practice lineup, per TSN's Brian Munz:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Laine

Perreault-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Roslovic-Appleton

Extra: Petan

Niku-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Extras: Schilling-Nogier

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Nelson Nogier has been sent to Winnipeg's AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. The defenceman only played in one NHL game this season, and 21 in the AHL, posting one assist.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Garret Sparks will start in net for the Maple Leafs on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Sparks also started in the team's morning skate, per TSN's Kristen Shilton. The 25-year-old has had five starts this season, owning a record of 4-1-0, with a 2.57 goals against average and a .924 save percentage.

Lines at morning skate, per TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Nylander

Johnsson-Kadri-Kapanen

Ennis-Lindholm-Brown

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Sparks

Andersen

New York Islanders

Josh Bailey will move down to the third line. Bailey's usual spot is with Mathew Barzal and Athony Beauvillier, but he has been quiet on the ice, with a goal and three assists in his last eight games.So far this season, the 29-year-old has seven goals and 15 assists in 26 games played.

Washington Capitals

T.J Oshie is skating with solo, as the team is on a three-game road trip. This is Oshie's second time on the ice since being diagnosed with a concussion on Nov. 14. The 31-year-old has missed nine games this season, as Thursday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes will mark ten straight. The winger has nine goals and five assists in 18 games this season.

Pheonix Copley will be between the posts for the Capitals on Thursday night. Copley has not played since Nov. 24, and has started in eight games this season. The 26-year-old is owning a 5-2-1 record, with a .899 save percentage.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask will get the nod for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 31-year-old has played in 13 games this season, owning a record of 6-5-2, with 2.59 goals against average, and a .915 save percentage.

#NHLBruins⁠ ⁠ lineup updates, per Bruce Cassidy:



Steven Kampfer will go in for “one of the younger guys.”



JFK is a possibility to return to the lineup, but the decision will be made in the morning.



Tuukka Rask will start. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 5, 2018

Gemel Smith has been claimed by the Bruins from Dallas. Smith had two goals and three points in 14 games with the Stars this season.

Connor Clifton has been moved to Boston's AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. In nine games in the NHL, Clifton had no points. With Providence, the 23-year-old had four assists.

Kevan Miller has been moved to the injured reserve list, after taking a puck to the throat on Nov. 26 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Charlie McAvoy has been taken off the IR, after missing 20 games due to a concussion. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old travelled with the team, though is not expected to play.

Calgary Flames

Mike Smith will be between the posts for the Flames on Thursday night, as they play the Minnesota Wild. Smith has started in 16 games this season, with 421 shots against and 49 goals against.

Anaheim Ducks

Rickard Rakell is dealing with a lower-body injury, and missed Thursday's practice as a result. The 25-year-old has five goals and 15 assists in 30 games this season.

INJURY NEWS: Randy Carlyle said Rickard Rakell missed today’s practice with a lower-body injury. He is currently undergoing assessment. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 6, 2018

Detroit Red Wings

Danny DeKeyser has been placed in the injured reserve list, with a hand injury. The 28-year-old is expected to be out for the next four to six weeks, after taking a puck to the hand from Steven Stamkos on Tuesday night. The defenceman has a goal and six assists in 20 games this season.

NHL Notes

Most games into a season averaging at least one goal per game, last 10 seasons

Steven Stamkos (2010-11, 19 games);

Alex Ovechkin (2009-10, 15)

Auston Matthews (2018-19, 14) (Will be at 15 after tonight’s game, even if he doesn’t score)

Sidney Crosby (2016-17, 14)

Alexander Steen (2013-14, 14)

Nikita Kucherov (2017-18, 13)

Ilya Kovalchuk (2009-10, 13)

Matthews is the first Leaf to go this deep into a season since Wendel Clark in 1993-94 (23 goals in his first 23 games)

Longest Active Win Streaks

GM TEAM

5 TORONTO

5 ANAHEIM

4 ARIZONA

4 TAMPA BAY

4 WINNIPEG

3 DALLAS

3 CALGARY

5G Periods This Season

CGY 2nd Pd vs CLS Dec 4

CGY 1st Pd vs WPG Nov 21

CGY 1st Pd vs VGS Nov 19

FLA 2nd Pd vs OTT Nov. 11

VAN 2nd Pd vs BOS Nov. 8

CGY 3rd Pd vs COL Nov 1

PHI 2nd Pd vs FLA Oct. 16

Elias Pettersson

1-14 Games 15-24

10 Goals 3

2.7 SH/Gm 1.3

17 Pts 6

18:03 TOI/Gm 19:03

Price on Road this Season

Rec 4-2-2

GAA 2.74

SV% .915

SO 1

D-Man Point Leaders This Season

Player Team Pts GP G A

Thomas Chabot Ott 31 28 7 24

Morgan Rielly Tor 30 28 9 21

Brent Burns SJ 29 29 4 25

John Carlson Was 29 26 5 24

Mark Giordano Cgy 27 28 3 24

Wings (28P) at Leafs (40P) - 7PM (Dec 6)

TOR 1-0-0 vs DET in 18-19, 5-3 win in DET. TOR 4 straight home wins vs DET

TOR: (20-8-0)

Won 5 straight, 24GF, PP 5/8

Matthews (5G, 2A) in 3GP since returning from injury

DET: (12-12-4)

2-3-2 past 7GP, 24GA, PK 16/23

Nyquist (4G, 3A) last 5GP

Avalanche (37P) at Panthers (27P) - 7PM (Dec 6)

COL 2-0-0 vs FLA in 17-18, 9GF. FLA has won 2 of their past 3GP at home vs COL (lost last)

FLA: (11-10-5)

3-1-2 on home stand, 22GF, PP 8/24

Huberdeau (3G, 11A) 6 game PT streak,all multi-pt games

COL: (16-7-5)

1-1-1 last 3GP, 7GF, PP 3/8

Rantanen (4G, 13A) 9 game PT streak

Jackets (32P) at Flyers (24P) - 7PM (Dec 6)

CLS 1-0-0 vs PHI in 18-19, 6-3 win at home. PHI has won 2 of past 3 at home vs CLS (lost last)

PHI: (11-12-2)

2-5-1 last 8GP, 28GA, PK 14/19

Giroux (2G, 6A) last 6GP

CLS: (15-10-2)

Lost 2 straight, 12GA, PK 4/7

Atkinson (13G, 6A) 11 game point streak, 2 hat-tricks in that span

Islanders (29P) at Penguins (27P) - 7PM (Dec 6)

NYI 2-0-0 vs PIT in 18-19, 1-0-0 in PIT.NYI 3 straight wins vs PIT

PIT: (11-10-5)

3-1-0 last 4GP at home, 17GF, PP 2/8

Hornqvist (7G, 5A) last 7GP

NYI: (13-10-3)

1-2-1 last 4GP, 6GF, PP 0/10

Bailey (1G, 2A) last 8GP

Canadiens (31P) at Senators (27P) - 730PM (Dec 6)

MTL 1-0-1 vs OTT in 18-19, 0-0-1 in OTT. OTT 4-1-1 last 6GP at home vs MTL

OTT: (12-13-3)

3-1-0 last 4GP, 15GF, PP 1/9

Duchene (2G, 5A) last 6GP

MTL: (13-10-5)

Coming off a 2-3-0 home stand, 14GF, PP 2/14

Domi (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Bruins (32P) at Lightning (43P) - 730PM (Dec 6)

BOS 3-1-0 vs TB in 17-18, 1-1-0 in TB.

TB: (21-7-1)

Won 4 straight, 20GF, PP 5/13

Stamkos (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

BOS: (14-9-4)

1-3-0 last 4GP, outscored 14-5, PP 3/13

Pastrnak (2G, 2A) last 4GP

Wild (32P) at Flames (36P) - 9PM (Dec 6)

MIN 2-0-1 vs CGY in 17-18, 1-0-0 in CGY. MIN 4-1-1 last 6GP in CGY

CGY: (17-9-2)

4-0-1 last 5GP, 25GF, PP 8/23

Gaudreau (4G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

MIN: (15-10-2)

1-3-0 last 4GP, 11GF, PP 4/9

Granlund (1G, 4A) last 3GP

Capitals (33P) at Coyotes (28P) - 9PM (Dec 6)

ARZ 1-0-0 vs WSH in 18-19, 4-1 win in WSH. ARZ 6-0-1 last 7GP at home vs WSH

ARZ: (13-11-2)

Won 4 straight, outscoring opponent 15-5, PK 7/8

Hill 4-0-0, 0.56GAA, .977SV%, 1SO since being called up Nov 24th

WSH: (15-9-3)

Lost 2 straight, 11GA, PK 5/9

Ovechkin (8G, 5A) 9 game PT streak

Predators (39P) at Canucks (25P) - 10PM (Dec 6)

NSH 2-1-0 vs VAN in 17-18, 2-0-0 in VAN.

VAN: (11-16-3)

0-3-1 last 4GP, all at home, 7GF, PP 0/12

Pettersson (1G, 3A) last 5GP, 6 shots on net

NSH: (19-8-1)

0-3-1 last 4GP on road, 8GF, PP 1/18

Johansen (1G, 2A) last 2GP

Blackhawks (23P) at Knights (31P) - 10PM (Dec 6)

VGS 1-0-0 vs CHI in 18-19, 8-3 win in CHI. VGS 4-0-0 all-time vs CHI, outscoring them 22-11

VGS: (15-13-1)

6-1-0 last 7GP at home, 10GA, PK 20/21

Eakin (3G, 3A) last 4GP

CHI: (9-15-5)

Lost 5 straight, 26GA, PK 11/16

Kane (1G, 5A) last 6GP

Devils (23P) at Kings (21P) - 1030PM (Dec 6)

NJ 2-0-0 vs LAK in 17-18, 1GA.

LAK: (10-17-1)

1-3-0 last 4GP, 6GF, PP 1/10

Kopitar (1A) last 3GP

NJ: (9-12-5)

0-3-3 last 6GP, 28GA, PK 13/18

Hall (1G, 3A) last 4GP, 1G shy of 200 career