Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Mark Stone (knee) took part in the morning skate, but according to TSN's Brent Wallace, he will not play tonight against the Nashville Predators and is targeting a Saturday return. However, Derick Brassard (undisclosed) and Nate Thompson (lower-body) continue to miss practice. Thompson has already been ruled out against the Predators, but as it was announced by head coach Guy Boucher that Brassard will not play tonight. Winger Mike Blunden has been recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators.

The coach confirms that Mark Stone, Derick Brassard and Nate Thompson are all out against the Predators. Mike Blunden has been called up from @BellevilleSens and the #Sens will go with 11 forwards and 7 defencemen tonight. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 8, 2018

Mark Stone says he is not playing tonight and is targeting a Saturday return — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 8, 2018

Pittsburgh Penguins

According to Michelle Crechiolo, Conor Sheary returned to the ice for practice wearing a white no-contact jersey today. The forward has been out since Jan. 31 with a lower-body injury and is currently listed as week-to-week.

Conor Sheary (lower-body) is on the ice for #Pens practice at #UPMC66 wearing a white no-contact jersey. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 8, 2018

Columbus Blue Jackets

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, defenceman Ryan Murray practiced with the team today. Murray has been out since Nov. 27 with a back injury and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 2.

#CBJ D Ryan Murray practicing with the team today. It’s been a while since that could be typed. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 8, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights

Forward Will Carrier (upper-body) will miss his second-straight game on Thursday when the Knights face the San Jose Sharks. - Las Vegas Review-Journal