40m ago
Ice Chips: Stone won't play tonight vs. Preds
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Mark Stone (knee) took part in the morning skate, but according to TSN's Brent Wallace, he will not play tonight against the Nashville Predators and is targeting a Saturday return. However, Derick Brassard (undisclosed) and Nate Thompson (lower-body) continue to miss practice. Thompson has already been ruled out against the Predators, but as it was announced by head coach Guy Boucher that Brassard will not play tonight. Winger Mike Blunden has been recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators.
Pittsburgh Penguins
According to Michelle Crechiolo, Conor Sheary returned to the ice for practice wearing a white no-contact jersey today. The forward has been out since Jan. 31 with a lower-body injury and is currently listed as week-to-week.
Columbus Blue Jackets
According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, defenceman Ryan Murray practiced with the team today. Murray has been out since Nov. 27 with a back injury and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 2.
Vegas Golden Knights
Forward Will Carrier (upper-body) will miss his second-straight game on Thursday when the Knights face the San Jose Sharks. - Las Vegas Review-Journal