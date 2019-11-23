4h ago
Ice Chips: Suzuki moves up to second line
Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki will have another chance to thrive in a scoring role after being moved up to the second line to centre Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen.
Ottawa Senators
Forward Scott Sabourin skated with the team for the first time since his collision with Boston Bruins' forward David Backes. There is no timetable for his return.
Winnipeg Jets
During his morning press conference, head coach Paul Maurice said that Mason Appleton (foot) and Gabriel Bourque (lower body) remain weeks away from returning.
Vancouver Canucks
Alexander Edler suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game with the Capitals and will not return.
Vancouver's lineup for this afternoon's game against the Washington Capitals is as follows:
The Canucks will get veteran left winger Loui Eriksson back from injury on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. Eriksson, 32, suffered a knee sprain in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on October 12. He will replace the injured Jay Beagle (lower body) in the lineup.
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz and John Klingberg are expected to return to the Stars' lineup Saturday against the Blackhawks. Hintz has missed Dallas' last seven games while Klingberg has missed the last six. Hintz has 11 points in 16 games, while Klingberg has recorded four points in 17 games.
Anton Khudobin will start, according to head coach Jim Montgomery.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have assigned forward Joseph Blandisi to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Colorado Avalanche
Forward Mikko Rantanen (lower body) skated with the team for the first time since October 21. Rantanen has missed 13 games since being injured on October 21. There is still no timetable for his return.
Washington Capitals
Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) and Nic Dowd (hand) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Canucks.
The full Washington lineup can be seen in the link below:
Boston Bruins
Torey Krug, Brett Ritchie and Steven Kampfer will be in the lineup for the Atlantic Division leading Bruins on Saturday night. Par Lindholm will miss the game due to a "gash" he suffered on Thursday night. Jaroslav Halak will start in goal.
Forward David Backes was on the ice Saturday morning in a non-contact jersey. Backes has not played since being injured in a scary collision with Ottawa Senators' right winger Scott Sabourin.
Backes has one assist in eight games this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago has placed forward Drake Caggiula on injured reserve due to a concussion. It is the second time this calendar year that he has missed time due to being in concussion protocol.
Tampa Bay Lightning
According to head coach Jon Cooper, Steven Stamkos (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Nikita Kucherov (upper body) will play.
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit has assigned defenceman Joe Hicketts to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins prior to Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
The 23-year old had two assists in six games with the Red Wings.
Arizona Coyotes
Arizona has recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.
Comrie has compiled a 2.75 goals against average and .900 save percentage in four games with Tucson this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Defenceman Zach Bogosian is closing in on making his 2019-2020 debut head coach Ralph Kruger seems ready to add him to the lineup on Sunday. Bogosian has not played this season as he recovers from hip surgery he underwent in late April.