Montreal Canadiens

Nick Suzuki will have another chance to thrive in a scoring role after being moved up to the second line to centre Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen.

#Habs D pairs:

Chiarot - Weber

Mete - Petry

Reilly - Fleury

Kulak - Folin — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 22, 2019

Ottawa Senators

Forward Scott Sabourin skated with the team for the first time since his collision with Boston Bruins' forward David Backes. There is no timetable for his return.

Nice to see @ScottSabourin23 back out on the ice with the boys this morning. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/v2F3ZJFAFL — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 23, 2019

Winnipeg Jets

During his morning press conference, head coach Paul Maurice said that Mason Appleton (foot) and Gabriel Bourque (lower body) remain weeks away from returning.

🎥 Paul Maurice speaks on the powerplay, provides an update on injuries, and comments on the importance of the #HockeyFightsCancer. #CBJvsWPG pic.twitter.com/9TuLnFyPPC — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 23, 2019

Vancouver Canucks

Alexander Edler suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game with the Capitals and will not return.

Injury update: Edler suffered an upper body injury and will not return today. — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 23, 2019

Vancouver's lineup for this afternoon's game against the Washington Capitals is as follows:

The Canucks will get veteran left winger Loui Eriksson back from injury on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. Eriksson, 32, suffered a knee sprain in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on October 12. He will replace the injured Jay Beagle (lower body) in the lineup.

Eriksson returns to the line-up, in place of an injured Beagle.



Markstrom starts. pic.twitter.com/mqC0BiV9zA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 23, 2019

Maurice says Appleton needs another two weeks before he'll get into contact. Same with Bourque. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) November 23, 2019

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz and John Klingberg are expected to return to the Stars' lineup Saturday against the Blackhawks. Hintz has missed Dallas' last seven games while Klingberg has missed the last six. Hintz has 11 points in 16 games, while Klingberg has recorded four points in 17 games.

The forward and defenseman could return for Dallas against the Blackhawks after missing time with lower-body injuries.#GoStars https://t.co/ONSGsLybpy — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 23, 2019

Anton Khudobin will start, according to head coach Jim Montgomery.

Monty confirms Dobby is in net tonight.



Hintz and Klingberg expected to make their return. #CHIvsDAL | #GoStars — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 23, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have assigned forward Joseph Blandisi to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Mikko Rantanen (lower body) skated with the team for the first time since October 21. Rantanen has missed 13 games since being injured on October 21. There is still no timetable for his return.

Mikko Rantanen practiced with the @Avalanche for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Oct. 21. https://t.co/LCn7gAheAV — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 22, 2019

Washington Capitals

Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) and Nic Dowd (hand) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Canucks.

“Right now I’d say Dowd is closer than Nick is...”—#Caps Coach Todd Reirden provides an injury update before today’s game vs. VAN. pic.twitter.com/IFZIIJ6Xhs — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 23, 2019

The full Washington lineup can be seen in the link below:

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes from #Caps' Morning Skate - Caps host Canucks in matinee affair, seek to improve upon recent afternoon history, more: https://t.co/IKGWKiPfek — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 23, 2019

Boston Bruins

Torey Krug, Brett Ritchie and Steven Kampfer will be in the lineup for the Atlantic Division leading Bruins on Saturday night. Par Lindholm will miss the game due to a "gash" he suffered on Thursday night. Jaroslav Halak will start in goal.

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy:



Torey Krug and Brett Ritchie in.



Par Lindholm out, “he has a pretty big gash” from Thursday night.



Steven Kampfer subs in for Connor Clifton.



Jaroslav Halak in goal. pic.twitter.com/uj1SDtz5h6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2019

Forward David Backes was on the ice Saturday morning in a non-contact jersey. Backes has not played since being injured in a scary collision with Ottawa Senators' right winger Scott Sabourin.

.@dbackes42 is on the ice in a non-contact jersey for an optional pregame skate this morning. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FVVTfznNOv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2019

Backes has one assist in eight games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago has placed forward Drake Caggiula on injured reserve due to a concussion. It is the second time this calendar year that he has missed time due to being in concussion protocol.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Drake Caggiula has been placed on injured reserve (concussion protocol), retroactive to November 10. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/MFRzYMBebE — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 23, 2019

Caggiula has three goals and four points in 15 games this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

According to head coach Jon Cooper, Steven Stamkos (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Nikita Kucherov (upper body) will play.

Per Coop, Stamkos is out tonight and Kucherov is in. #ANAvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 23, 2019

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit has assigned defenceman Joe Hicketts to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins prior to Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

The #RedWings today assigned defenseman Joe Hicketts to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/WWZOBD6wRL — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 23, 2019

The 23-year old had two assists in six games with the Red Wings.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona has recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Comrie has compiled a 2.75 goals against average and .900 save percentage in four games with Tucson this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Defenceman Zach Bogosian is closing in on making his 2019-2020 debut head coach Ralph Kruger seems ready to add him to the lineup on Sunday. Bogosian has not played this season as he recovers from hip surgery he underwent in late April.