Jets ready to test themselves against McDavid

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got a scare Thursday morning when goaltender Cam Talbot took a shot from Ty Rattie up high in the shoulder area and eventually left the ice according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

He appears to be okay and will play the whole game in net Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, the club announced.

Here are the rest of the expected lines for Edmonton:

RNH-McDavid-Rattie

Lucic-Draisaitl-Reider

Khaira-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Chiasson-Marody-Aberg

Klefbom-Larsson

Nurse-Bouchard

Garrison-Bear

Talbot (full game)

Montreal Canadiens

Matthew Peca, who had a power play goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Florida at the Bell Centre, will play back-to-back nights at the Habs take on the Capitals in Quebec City tonight.

Lines, defensive pairings and goaltenders from TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Chaput - Peca - Ward

De la Rose - Vejdemo - Alain

Moravcic - Schlemko

Ouellet - Depres

Valiev - Sklenicka

Lindgren

McNiven

For Washington, Alex Ovechkin will be in the lineup, as well as Evgeny Kuznetsov:

Winnipeg Jets

Lines, defensive pairings and goaltending courtesy of TSN's Sara Orlesky.

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Vesalainen-Roslovic-Appleton

Lemieux-Griffith-Dano

Spacek-Everberg-Lipon

Morrissey-Trouba

Stanley-Morrow

Niku-Poolman

Comrie