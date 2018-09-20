3h ago
Ice Chips: Talbot to play full game vs. Jets
TSN.ca Staff
Jets ready to test themselves against McDavid
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers got a scare Thursday morning when goaltender Cam Talbot took a shot from Ty Rattie up high in the shoulder area and eventually left the ice according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
He appears to be okay and will play the whole game in net Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, the club announced.
Here are the rest of the expected lines for Edmonton:
RNH-McDavid-Rattie
Lucic-Draisaitl-Reider
Khaira-McLeod-Puljujarvi
Chiasson-Marody-Aberg
Klefbom-Larsson
Nurse-Bouchard
Garrison-Bear
Talbot (full game)
Montreal Canadiens
Matthew Peca, who had a power play goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Florida at the Bell Centre, will play back-to-back nights at the Habs take on the Capitals in Quebec City tonight.
Lines, defensive pairings and goaltenders from TSN's John Lu:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Chaput - Peca - Ward
De la Rose - Vejdemo - Alain
Moravcic - Schlemko
Ouellet - Depres
Valiev - Sklenicka
Lindgren
McNiven
For Washington, Alex Ovechkin will be in the lineup, as well as Evgeny Kuznetsov:
Winnipeg Jets
Lines, defensive pairings and goaltending courtesy of TSN's Sara Orlesky.
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Vesalainen-Roslovic-Appleton
Lemieux-Griffith-Dano
Spacek-Everberg-Lipon
Morrissey-Trouba
Stanley-Morrow
Niku-Poolman
Comrie