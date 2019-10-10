1h ago
Ice Chips: Point to return vs. Leafs tonight
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point will make his season debut Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point will make his season debut Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
The 23-year-old has missed Tampa's first three game of the season following off-season hip surgery. Point signed a three-year, $20.25 million contract extension as a restricted free agent prior to the start of the season.
The Calgarian scored a career-high 41 goals with 51 assists over 79 games in 2018-19, his fourth season in the NHL.
Winnipeg Jets
Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey, who has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, says he's good to go for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild.
Projected Lines vs. Wild - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Laine-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Copp-Ehlers
Bourque-Lowry-Letestu
Perreault-Roslovic-Appleton
Defence
Morrissey-Pionk
Kulikov-Bitetto
Heinola-Poolman
Goalies
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Montreal Canadiens
Right winger Michael McCarron, the 25th overall selection by the Montreal Canadiens in 2013, cleared waivers on Thursday and was assigned to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old scored seven goals and added 14 assists over 32 games in the AHL last season.