'It's a good barometer for where you're at': Sens eager to see how they stack up to Blues

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point will make his season debut Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Brayden Point has been medically cleared and will face the Leafs tonight. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 10, 2019

The 23-year-old has missed Tampa's first three game of the season following off-season hip surgery. Point signed a three-year, $20.25 million contract extension as a restricted free agent prior to the start of the season.

The Calgarian scored a career-high 41 goals with 51 assists over 79 games in 2018-19, his fourth season in the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs bracing for Point's return, well aware of his elite talent: 'He's been dominant' After missing Tampa's first four games of the season recovering from off-season hip surgery, Brayden Point is expected to make his season debut against Toronto. Fresh off obliterating his career-highs last season with 41 goals and 92 points, the Leafs say they are well aware of Point's complete game and expect a tough challenge from the Lightning's dynamic top line.

Winnipeg Jets

'I still want more goals than assists': Laine on his career-best start in assists With five assists in his first four games of the season, Patrik Laine is off to the best start in his career in terms of assists, but despite the accomplishment, Laine says he still prefers goals to assists.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey, who has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, says he's good to go for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

#NHLJets D Josh Morrissey tells us he’s playing tonight. #wfp — Jason Bell (@WFPJasonBell) October 10, 2019

Projected Lines vs. Wild - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Laine-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Copp-Ehlers

Bourque-Lowry-Letestu

Perreault-Roslovic-Appleton

Defence

Morrissey-Pionk

Kulikov-Bitetto

Heinola-Poolman

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Montreal Canadiens

Right winger Michael McCarron, the 25th overall selection by the Montreal Canadiens in 2013, cleared waivers on Thursday and was assigned to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old scored seven goals and added 14 assists over 32 games in the AHL last season.