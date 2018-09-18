Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Star free agent acquisition John Tavares will make his Maple Leafs' debut in their pre-season opener against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday.

Tavares will centre the team's top line with wingers Zach Hyman and Mitch Marner.

Leafs' lines at morning skate:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Grundstrom-Cracknell-Moore

Timashov-Mueller-Clark

Rielly-Hainsey

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Borgman-Holl

Nielsen-Subban

McElhinney

Sparks

The non-playing group was also put into lines at Leafs' practice Tuesday.

Leafs' lines at Tuesday practice (non-playing group):

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Engvall-Gauthier-Jooris

Clune/Greening-Brooks-Bracco

Sandin-Zaitsev

Rosen-Carrick

Marincin-Liljegren

LoVerde-Hollowell

Andersen

Pickard

Absent: Gardiner

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid will not be in the lineup against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, in the team's second preseason game.

Oilers' projected lines against the Canucks:

Khaira - Strome - Puljujarvi

Caggiula - Brodziak - Kassian

Safin - Marody - Rattie

Benson - McLeod - Yamamoto

Vesey

Garrison - Benning

Jones - Russell

Lowe - Jerabek

Lagesson

Talbot

Montoya

Calgary Flames

Forward Matthew Tkachuk left Flames practice early on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury that has him listed as questionable for Calgary's pre-season game against the Boston Bruins in Beijing Wednesday.

"I don't think it's anything serious, but we'll wait and see how it reacts overnight and in the morning," Flames coach Bill Peters said. "We're going to skate and it'll give him an opportunity to skate on it if it reacts favorably. We'll know a lot more after our skate tomorrow." - NHL.com

Boston Bruins

Star forward Patrice Bergeron missed Monday's practice as he continues to battle back spasms but head coach Joe Sacco said the 33-year-old is still moving forward with his recovery.

“He continues to progress,” said Sacco. “The time line hasn’t changed with him yet. He continues to be evaluated by our medical staff on a daily basis and, like we’ve said before, hopefully we’ll see him on the ice soon and maybe get in a game or two in the preseason.” - Boston Herald

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres released an injury report with three players on Tuesday. Defenceman Matt Hunwick is listed as out indefinitely with a neck injury. Forward Conor Sheary is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. And forward Sean Malone is listed as out for six weeks with a knee injury.

Sabres injury report for Tuesday, Sept. 18. pic.twitter.com/D4bZZNFzas — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) September 18, 2018

New York Islanders

Veteran forward Andew Ladd is still out with tightness. Ladd originally departed Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage and hasn't skated the past three games.

LW Andrew Ladd (tightness) not on the ice with today's third group at #Isles training camp. That's a third straight day the veteran has not skated, starting when he departed Sunday morning's inter-squad scrimmage without taking a shift. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 18, 2018

St. Louis Blues

Goalie Jake Allen continues to recover from back spasms, and could see game action by early next week.