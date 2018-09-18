2h ago
Ice Chips: Tavares to make Leafs debut
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Star free agent acquisition John Tavares will make his Maple Leafs' debut in their pre-season opener against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday.
Tavares will centre the team's top line with wingers Zach Hyman and Mitch Marner.
Leafs' lines at morning skate:
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Grundstrom-Cracknell-Moore
Timashov-Mueller-Clark
Rielly-Hainsey
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Borgman-Holl
Nielsen-Subban
McElhinney
Sparks
The non-playing group was also put into lines at Leafs' practice Tuesday.
Leafs' lines at Tuesday practice (non-playing group):
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Engvall-Gauthier-Jooris
Clune/Greening-Brooks-Bracco
Sandin-Zaitsev
Rosen-Carrick
Marincin-Liljegren
LoVerde-Hollowell
Andersen
Pickard
Absent: Gardiner
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid will not be in the lineup against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, in the team's second preseason game.
Oilers' projected lines against the Canucks:
Khaira - Strome - Puljujarvi
Caggiula - Brodziak - Kassian
Safin - Marody - Rattie
Benson - McLeod - Yamamoto
Vesey
Garrison - Benning
Jones - Russell
Lowe - Jerabek
Lagesson
Talbot
Montoya
Calgary Flames
Forward Matthew Tkachuk left Flames practice early on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury that has him listed as questionable for Calgary's pre-season game against the Boston Bruins in Beijing Wednesday.
"I don't think it's anything serious, but we'll wait and see how it reacts overnight and in the morning," Flames coach Bill Peters said. "We're going to skate and it'll give him an opportunity to skate on it if it reacts favorably. We'll know a lot more after our skate tomorrow." - NHL.com
Boston Bruins
Star forward Patrice Bergeron missed Monday's practice as he continues to battle back spasms but head coach Joe Sacco said the 33-year-old is still moving forward with his recovery.
“He continues to progress,” said Sacco. “The time line hasn’t changed with him yet. He continues to be evaluated by our medical staff on a daily basis and, like we’ve said before, hopefully we’ll see him on the ice soon and maybe get in a game or two in the preseason.” - Boston Herald
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres released an injury report with three players on Tuesday. Defenceman Matt Hunwick is listed as out indefinitely with a neck injury. Forward Conor Sheary is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. And forward Sean Malone is listed as out for six weeks with a knee injury.
New York Islanders
Veteran forward Andew Ladd is still out with tightness. Ladd originally departed Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage and hasn't skated the past three games.
St. Louis Blues
Goalie Jake Allen continues to recover from back spasms, and could see game action by early next week.