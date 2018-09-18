Where do Leafs' negotiations with Nylander stand?

Toronto Maple Leafs

Star free agent acquisition John Tavares will make his Maple Leafs' debut in their pre-season opener against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday.

Tavares will centre the team's top line with wingers Zach Hyman and Mitch Marner.

Leafs' lines at morning skate:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Grundstrom-Cracknell-Moore

Timashov-Mueller-Clark

Rielly-Hainsey

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Borgman-Holl

Nielsen-Subban

McElhinney

Sparks

The non-playing group was also put into lines at Leafs' practice Tuesday.

Leafs' lines at Tuesday practice (non-playing group):

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Engvall-Gauthier-Jooris

Clune/Greening-Brooks-Bracco

Sandin-Zaitsev

Rosen-Carrick

Marincin-Liljegren

LoVerde-Hollowell

Andersen

Pickard

Absent: Gardiner

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres released an injury report with three players on Tuesday. Defenceman Matt Hunwick is listed as out indefinitely with a neck injury. Forward Conor Sheary is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. And forward Sean Malone is listed as out for six weeks with a knee injury.