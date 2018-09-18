11m ago
Ice Chips: Tavares to make Leafs debut vs. Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Star free agent acquisition John Tavares will make his Maple Leafs' debut in their pre-season opener against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday.
Tavares will centre the team's top line with wingers Zach Hyman and Mitch Marner.
Leafs' lines at morning skate:
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Grundstrom-Cracknell-Moore
Timashov-Mueller-Clark
Rielly-Hainsey
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Borgman-Holl
Nielsen-Subban
McElhinney
Sparks
The non-playing group was also put into lines at Leafs' practice Tuesday.
Leafs' lines at Tuesday practice (non-playing group):
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Engvall-Gauthier-Jooris
Clune/Greening-Brooks-Bracco
Sandin-Zaitsev
Rosen-Carrick
Marincin-Liljegren
LoVerde-Hollowell
Andersen
Pickard
Absent: Gardiner
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres released an injury report with three players on Tuesday. Defenceman Matt Hunwick is listed as out indefinitely with a neck injury. Forward Conor Sheary is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. And forward Sean Malone is listed as out for six weeks with a knee injury.