Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Goalie Cam Talbot will start for the Oilers against the Jets in Winnipeg tonight, per Ken Wieb of the Winnipeg Sun.

Cam Talbot is the first goalie off and will start for #Oilers vs #NHLJets who are starting Connor Hellebuyck — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) December 13, 2018

Talbot has been up and down this season, but is coming off of back-to-back victories.

In 17 starts so far, Talbot has a 7-9-1 record with a .895 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average.

Vancouver Canucks

Anders Nilsson will get the start in net tonight for Vancouver's game against the Nashville Predators.

The 28-year-old Swede, who serves as Jacob Markstrom's backup, has a 3-6 record with a .904 save percentage and a 2.80 goals against average in nine starts this season.

San Jose Sharks

Centre Joe Thornton will be a game-time decision for tonight's matchup against the Dallas Stars, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic San Francisco.

Thornton a game time decision. Jones in net #SJSharks — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) December 13, 2018

Thornton missed the first few weeks of the season with a knee injury but it's unknown if this latest issue is at all related.

The 39-year-old veteran has four goals and eight assists in 23 games played this season.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender James Reimer will start for the Panthers tonight against the Minnesota Wild, per Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com.

Reimer in net tonight for the #FlaPanthers. Haley & Kiselevich are your scratches. Greco makes his NHL debut on the second line alongside Dadonov and McCann. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 13, 2018

It will be Reimer's first start since Dec. 1, as Roberto Luongo has assumed the starter's role since returning from injury.

In 13 starts and 17 appearances, Reimer is 5-6-3 with a .893 save percentage and a 3.36 goals against average.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have put defenceman Jan Rutta on waivers, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic Chicago.

Blackhawks put Jan Rutta on waivers. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) December 13, 2018

The undrafted defenceman was signed by Chicago out of the Czech Extraliga prior to the 2017-18 season.

Rutta has two goals and four assists in 23 games played this season.

Arizona Coyotes

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper will make his second start after returning from a lower-body injury against the Sabres in Buffalo, per John Vogl of the The Athletic Buffalo.

Darcy Kuemper will start for the Coyotes. https://t.co/0Dl4gHollD — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) December 13, 2018

Kuemper is 4-6-2 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.83 goals against average in 12 starts this season.

Nashville Predators

Centre Kyle Turris will be back in the Predators' lineup tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, according to Adam Vingan of The Athletic Nashville.

Kyle Turris is centering Calle Jarnkrok and Craig Smith. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) December 13, 2018

Turris has been on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury since last playing Nov. 23 against the St. Louis Blues.

The 29-year-old former Ottawa Senator has 5 goals and 11 assists in 23 games played this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Carter Hutton will return to start for the Sabres tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.

Hutton has been out with an upper-body injury since last playing on Dec. 3 against the Nashville Predators.

In 20 starts and 21 appearances, Hutton has a 12-8-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 goals against average.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was in the starter's net during this morning's practice and is set to start against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, per Joe Smith of The Athletic Tampa Bay.

Vasilevskiy first off ice. Looks like he’s playing tonight for #TBLightning https://t.co/BiSdnCzqng — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 13, 2018

Vasileveskiy has missed the past four weeks with a broken foot he suffered during a mid-November practice.

The 2017-18 Vezina Trophy finalist has a 9-3-1 record with a .927 save percentage and a 2.29 goals against average in 13 starts this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Here are the Canadiens lines from this morning's practice, per TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Kulak - Weber

Reilly - Petry

Benn - Juulsen

Price

Niemi

Projected scratches: Hudon, Peca, Schlemko