San Jose Sharks

Centre Joe Thornton will return to the team's lineup on Tuesday after missing the previous nine games with a knee injury.

The 39-year-old has one assist in two games this season.

Martin Jones will get the start against the visiting New York Rangers.

Joe Thornton is making his return to #SJSharks lineup tonight.



Also (gradually) returning: the beard. pic.twitter.com/PYfx5nOtrs — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 30, 2018

Dallas Stars

Veteran forward Alexander Radulov, who has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, will be back in the lineup Tuesday night when the Stars take on the Canadiens, according to head coach Jim Montgomery

Alex Radulov is in tonight for Dallas, per Jim Montgomery. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 30, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights

Forward Cody Eakin joined the team for practice on Tuesday, two days after taking a high hit from Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki.

Eakin left Sunday's win over the Senators in the first period after the hit and did not return. Borowiecki received a three-game suspension for the hit.

In eight games this season, Eakin has three goals and one assist.



Winnipeg Jets

Jets Ice Chips: Laine hopes to inspire young Finnish players The Jets arrived in Helsinki, Finland late Sunday and were given Monday off. Patrik Laine met with the media upon his arrival and said he hopes he can inspire young Finnish players. Sara Orlesky has more from Finland.

The Jets held their first skate since flying to Finland on Tuesday morning at Hartwell Arena in Suomi. Winnipeg will play back-to-back games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Friday at the arena.

Patrik Laine, who opened Saturday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the fourth line, skated with Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev - who he finished Staurday playing with - on Tuesday. Laine has bounced around the Jets lineup this season as the team looks to spark the 20-year-old, who has just three goals and five points in 12 games this season.

They used the following lines in Tuesday's skate:

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Perreault

Laine-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Copp-Roslovic

Petan

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Morrow-Myers

Kulikov- Poolman

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Edmonton Oilers

McLellan explains why Puljujarvi, Bouchard will sit Oilers head coach Todd McLellan explains why Jesse Puljujarvi will be a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game and why Evan Bouchard will sit for a third straight time.

Third-year player Jesse Puljujarvi, who was selected by the Oilers fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight time on Tuesday when the Oilers host the Minnesota Wild. The 20-year-old has one goal over seven games this season. Rookie Evan Bouchard will also be a healthy scratch for a third straight game. - Ryan Rishaug, TSN

Puljujarvi scratched for a 4th straight game. A game here or there is no big deal for a young player, but this is a more significant sign. McLellan clearly has some trust issues with his game to sit him this long. AHL or NHL Puljujarvi has to be playing pretty much every night — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 30, 2018

Projected Lines vs. Wild - Ryan Rishaug, TSN

Forwards

RNH McDavid Yamamoto

Reider Draisaitl Chiasson

Lucic Strome Caligula

Khaira Brodziak Kassian

Defence

Klefbom Larsson

Nurse Russell

Garrison Benning

Goalies

Talbot

Montreal Canadiens

Habs Ice Chips: Domi clicking with line mates on and off ice The line of Max Domi, Jonathan Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen have been the Canadiens' best through 10-games, due in part to the strong play of Domi in the middle. John Lu has more on how the centre's positive energy has pushed the trio.

Head coach Claude Julien announced defenceman Noah Juulsen will miss Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars as he continue to deals with an injury.

Head coach Claude Julien confirms that defenseman Noah Juulsen is still dealing with an injury and will be unavailable for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2018

Projected Lines vs. Stars - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Deslauriers - Peca - Hudon

Defence

Benn - Petry

Ouellet - Mete

Alzner - Reilly

Goalies

Price starting

Niemi

Scratches: Shaw, Scherbak, Juulsen (UBI)

Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury. Derick Brassard also has a lower-body injury and won't play.

New Jersey Devils

Keith Kinkaid will get the starts against the Lightning on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning will be without defenceman Victor Hedman and forward Ondrej Palat on Tuesday night when they face the New Jersey Devils.

Hedman (upper-body) and Palat (lower-body) have also been ruled out for the team's Thursday contest against the Nashville Predators. Both players were injured in Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will start against the Devils.

The Lightning used the following lines at morning skate, per the team's website:

Miller-Stamkos-Kucherov

Gourde-Point-Johnson

Killorn-Cirelli-Joseph

Erne-Paquette-Callahan

McDonagh-Stralman

Koekkoek/Gaunce-Girardi

Coburn-Sergachev

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Charlie McAvoy has been placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The injury is retroactive to the last time he played on Oct. 18. - Joe Haggerty, NBC Sports