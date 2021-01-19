Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

TSN's Brent Wallace reports that rookie forward Tim Stützle will miss Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury and is listed as day-to-day.

“Just a little nagging, minor injury that would be more of a day to day situation and we're just being more cautious and anything," Sens head coach D.J. Smith told reporters.

The No. 3 in the 2020 NHL Draft scored his first career goal in his second game on Saturday.

Tim Stützle is out with a minor injury and is listed as day to day. #sens — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, it appears Alex Galchenyuk will take Stützle's spot as he is in a white jersey for Tuesday morning's skate while Colin White is in the grey, likely indicating a healthy scratch. If Galchenyuk indeed plays, it would be his first game as a Senator as he was a healthy scratch in each of his first two games.

Alex Galchenyuk in a white jersey this morning. Colin White is in grey. Still waiting for the rest of the players to get on the ice for the 10am skate. #sens — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 19, 2021

Here were the lines at the morning skate:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Galchenyuk-Stepan-Dadonov

Paul-Tierney-C.Brown

Paquette-Anisimov-Watson

White-Haley (extras)

Chabot-Gudbranson

Reilly-Zaitsev

Coburn-J.Brown

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to return Tuesday night as he makes his season debut at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"He had a great summer, offseason, came into camp ready to go, just got slowed down a little bit there at the start. I think he's come back and looks as sharp as he did going into it. He's more than ready," head coach Joel Quenneville told reporters Tuesday morning.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Teuvo Teravainen only logged three shifts in Carolina's 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators Monday night.

After the game, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Teravainen tweaked something and his status for Tuesday's game against the Preds is to be determined.

Rod Brind'Amour said Teravainen did indeed "tweak something." Status TBD for tomorrow. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 19, 2021

He has two assists through the first three games of the 2020-21 season.