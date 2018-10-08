Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Brady Tkachuk will make his NHL debut Monday afternoon against the Boston Bruins. He missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury.

Forward Ryan Dzingel is a game-time decision according to Postmedia's Bruce Garroich.

Goaltender Mike Condon gets the start.

New York Islanders

Goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to make his Isles debut Monday as New York hosts the San Jose Sharks.

Lehner spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.