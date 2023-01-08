Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom will return to the Washington Capitals lineup on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir.

With Backstrom and Wilson set to return tonight vs. CBJ, Mantha and Aube-Kubel are taking the scratches' skate. Irwin is, too. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 8, 2023

Wilson suffered an ACL tear in Game 1 of the series against the Florida Panthers in last year's postseason.

Backstrom is coming back from offseason hip resurface surgery, only the second player to do so after Ed Jovanovski did so in 2014.

El-Bashir also reported that forwards Anthony Mantha and Nicolas Aube-Kubel are going to be healthy scratches.

Mantha has nine goals and 14 assists in 42 games this season for the Cap, while Aube-Kubel added two goals and our assists in 20 appearances.

Despite missing Wilson and Backstrom, the Capitals have been able to put together a good campaign so far, with a 22-14-6 record in 42 games, only seven points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first place.

Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane will miss a second consecutive game according to The Athletic's Scott Powers.

Kane will sit out another game. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 8, 2023

The 34-year-old last played in the Blackhawks' 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Kane has 7 goals and 20 assists in 37 games this season.

The Blackhawks are currently last in the Central Division with a record of 8-25-4 and are 11 points behind the seventh-place Coyotes.

Florida Panthers

Head Coach Paul Maurice said on Sunday that goaltender Spencer Knight will start against the Dallas Stars.

Spencer Knight will be in net this afternoon against the Stars, per Coach Maurice. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 8, 2023

The 22-year-old has started 17 games for the Panthers this season with a 3.0 GAA on a .908 save percentage.