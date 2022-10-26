Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson skated with the team for the first time after undergoing end of season surgeries after the 2021-22 season, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Nicklas Backstrom (hip surgery) and Tom Wilson (ACL surgery) skated for a few minutes ahead of today's team practice. First time since their surgeries. In track suits, not gear. Light skate. Took a few shots. Per the #Caps, it's the first step toward working their way back. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 26, 2022

The two forwards had a light skate without gear and the Capitals say it is the first step towards working their way back.

Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June and only played 47 games last season due to problems with his hip.

The 34-year-old centre registered six goals and 31 points in 47 games last season.

Wilson, 28, underwent knee surgery on a torn ACL in May and was given a six-to-eight month timeline.

The 6-foot-4 winger had 24 goals and 52 points in 78 games last season.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Josh Anderson and defenceman Chris Wideman had maintenance days on Wednesday and did not practice with the team, while forward Joel Armia and defenceman Joel Edmundson trained in non-contact jerseys and will be on the Canadiens' upcoming road trip.

Josh Anderson and Chris Wideman will not take part in today's practice (maintenance days).



Joel Armia and Joel Edmundson continue to train with non-contact jerseys and both will be on the trip. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022

Armia, 29, has not played this season after sustaining an upper-body injury during the preseason. The 6-foot-3 forward had six goals and 14 points in 60 games in 2021-22.

Edmundson, 29, sustained a lower-body injury during the offseason and has not made an appearance this season. The 6-foot-5 defenceman was limited to 24 games in 2021-22 due to a back injury and recorded three goals and six points.

Anderson, 28, has two goals in seven games this season while Wideman, 32, has an assist in seven games.

The Canadiens have assigned defenceman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Corey Schueneman au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022

The 27-year-old defenceman did not appear in a game this year for the Canadiens and had two goals and six points in 24 games last season.