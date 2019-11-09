Habs Ice Chips: Tatar dropped to third line amid team shuffling for Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien has mixed up his lines at the teams morning skate.

The most significant change seeing Tomas Tatar dropped from first to third line. Tatar’s demotion comes after taking two minors Thursday in Philly, placing his total minor penalties this season among the league leaders.

Drouin - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Domi - Armia

Tatar- Suzuki - Lehkonen

Poehling - Thompson - Cousins

Mete - Weber

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury

Price

Kinkaid

Scratches: Weal, Reilly, Folin

IR: Kotkaniemi (groin)

Power play:

Cousins

Weber - Armia - Domi

Drouin

Danault

Tatar - Gallagher - Suzuki

Petry

Ottawa Senators

After missing seven games with a hip flexor / groin injury, Colin White returns to the lineup taking Artem Anisimov's spot in the lineup - who is out indefinitely with a lower body injury.

The Sens are looking to win 2 in a row for the 1st time all season. Ottawa has won four of its last seven overall.

Sens lines vs Carolina:

Tkachuk - Tierney - Duclair

Paul - Pageau - C.Brown

Namestnikov - White - Ennis

Chlapik - Beaudin - Davidsson

Chabot - Zaitsev

Brannstrom - Hainsey

Borowiecki - Demelo

Nilsson - Starting

Anderson

Scratches

Ryan

Boedker

Goloubef

Calgary Flames

Sam Bennett missed practice on Friday for maintenance purposes. He blocked a shot in the NJ game. He expects to play tonight but Peters did say everyone will be taking the warm up just in case.

Flames lines:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Mangiapane-Backlund-Tkachuk

Bennett-Ryan-Quine

Lucic-Jankowski-Rieder

Giordano-Hamonic

Hanifin-Andersson

Brodie-Stone

Rittich

Colorado Avalanche

After taking a maintenance day and missing practice, Nathan MacKinnon is expected to play Saturday night.

MacKinnon left the Avs' game early on Nov. 7 with am upper-body injury, but that doesn't seem to be keeping him out long term.

In 16 games this season, he has nine goals and 22 points.

Washington Capitals

Forward Carl Hagelin is day-to-day and didn't skate with the Capitals Saturday morning as a result.

In 17 games this year the 31-year-old has five points.

Taking Hagelin’s place as the third-line left wing is Chandler Stephenson.