5h ago
Ice Chips: Tatar dropped to third line
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs Ice Chips: Tatar dropped to third line amid team shuffling for Canadiens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Claude Julien has mixed up his lines at the teams morning skate.
The most significant change seeing Tomas Tatar dropped from first to third line. Tatar’s demotion comes after taking two minors Thursday in Philly, placing his total minor penalties this season among the league leaders.
Drouin - Danault - Gallagher
Byron - Domi - Armia
Tatar- Suzuki - Lehkonen
Poehling - Thompson - Cousins
Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Price
Kinkaid
Scratches: Weal, Reilly, Folin
IR: Kotkaniemi (groin)
Power play:
Cousins
Weber - Armia - Domi
Drouin
Danault
Tatar - Gallagher - Suzuki
Petry
Ottawa Senators
After missing seven games with a hip flexor / groin injury, Colin White returns to the lineup taking Artem Anisimov's spot in the lineup - who is out indefinitely with a lower body injury.
The Sens are looking to win 2 in a row for the 1st time all season. Ottawa has won four of its last seven overall.
Sens lines vs Carolina:
Tkachuk - Tierney - Duclair
Paul - Pageau - C.Brown
Namestnikov - White - Ennis
Chlapik - Beaudin - Davidsson
Chabot - Zaitsev
Brannstrom - Hainsey
Borowiecki - Demelo
Nilsson - Starting
Anderson
Scratches
Ryan
Boedker
Goloubef
Calgary Flames
Sam Bennett missed practice on Friday for maintenance purposes. He blocked a shot in the NJ game. He expects to play tonight but Peters did say everyone will be taking the warm up just in case.
Flames lines:
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Mangiapane-Backlund-Tkachuk
Bennett-Ryan-Quine
Lucic-Jankowski-Rieder
Giordano-Hamonic
Hanifin-Andersson
Brodie-Stone
Rittich
Colorado Avalanche
After taking a maintenance day and missing practice, Nathan MacKinnon is expected to play Saturday night.
MacKinnon left the Avs' game early on Nov. 7 with am upper-body injury, but that doesn't seem to be keeping him out long term.
In 16 games this season, he has nine goals and 22 points.
Washington Capitals
Forward Carl Hagelin is day-to-day and didn't skate with the Capitals Saturday morning as a result.
In 17 games this year the 31-year-old has five points.
Taking Hagelin’s place as the third-line left wing is Chandler Stephenson.