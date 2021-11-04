25m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs recall D Rubins from Marlies
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Kristians Rubins from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old, who has never played in a NHL game, has one goal and two assists over six games with the Marlies this season, his fourth year with the club.
Additionally, defenceman Travis Dermott, who missed practice on Wednesday, was out on the ice for an optional skate on Thursday.
Ottawa Senators
Injured forward Shane Pinto skated in a non-contact jersey ahead of practice on Thursday. The 20-year-old rookie hasn't played since Oct. 21 against the San Jose Sharks when he suffered an upper-body injury.
Montreal Canadiens
Lines at Morning Skate - John Lu, TSN
F
Toffoli - Suzuki - Gallagher
Hoffman - Drouin - Anderson
Lehkonen - Dvorak - Armia
Pezzetta - Evans - Belzile
D
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Savard
Romanov - Wideman
G
Allen
Montembeault