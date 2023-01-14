How much do the Leafs miss Auston Matthews?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Auston Matthews participated in the Maple Leafs' morning skate prior to their game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Auston Matthews on the ice for Leafs skate @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/P4n6WtPcA2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 14, 2023

Matthews, 25, missed the team's last two games with an undisclosed injury that has "been lingering for a while", according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

The 6-foot-3 superstar has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season.

Drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews has 279 goals and 504 points in 448 career games.

Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault is expected to start on Saturday night against the New York Islanders.

Montembeault, 26, has a 7-6-2 record this season with a .902 save percentage and 3.39 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-3 netminder was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers in October of 2021.

Montembeault was drafted 77th overall by the Panthers in 2015 and has a career 24-32-11 record with a .894 save percentage and 3.51 goals-against average.

The Canadiens used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to Saturday's game against the Islanders:

Caufield - Suzuki - Dach

Dadonov - Evans - Armia

Slafkovsky - Dvorak - Anderson

Hoffman/Pezzetta - Drouin - Ylonen

Edmundson - Savard

Harris - Kovacevic

Xhekaj - Wideman

Matheson - Barron

Montembeault

Primeau

Allen