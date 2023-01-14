19m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Matthews participates in morning skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
How much do the Leafs miss Auston Matthews?
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Auston Matthews participated in the Maple Leafs' morning skate prior to their game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
Matthews, 25, missed the team's last two games with an undisclosed injury that has "been lingering for a while", according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
The 6-foot-3 superstar has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season.
Drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews has 279 goals and 504 points in 448 career games.
Montreal Canadiens
Sam Montembeault is expected to start on Saturday night against the New York Islanders.
Montembeault, 26, has a 7-6-2 record this season with a .902 save percentage and 3.39 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-3 netminder was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers in October of 2021.
Montembeault was drafted 77th overall by the Panthers in 2015 and has a career 24-32-11 record with a .894 save percentage and 3.51 goals-against average.
The Canadiens used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to Saturday's game against the Islanders:
Caufield - Suzuki - Dach
Dadonov - Evans - Armia
Slafkovsky - Dvorak - Anderson
Hoffman/Pezzetta - Drouin - Ylonen
Edmundson - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic
Xhekaj - Wideman
Matheson - Barron
Montembeault
Primeau
Allen