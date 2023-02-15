One Big Question: What are the right moves for the Leafs to get past the first round?

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Auston Matthews will make his return Wednesday evening as the Maple Leafs take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sheldon Keefe confirmed the reigning Hart Trophy winner will play for the first time since incurring a knee sprain on Jan. 25. He was originally given a three-week timeline and Wednesday marks three weeks exactly since he was injured.

Matthews skated in a regular sweater on a line with William Nylander and Michael Bunting and Tuesday's skate. The 25-year-old has 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points in 47 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Leafs said they have loaned forward Alex Steeves to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Steeves was sent to the Marlies on Monday and recalled on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has appeared in two games this season at the NHL level that both came over this past weekend. He tallied five shots on goal in a total of 17:21 of ice time.

In 44 AHL games, Steeves has 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Kirby Dach will take a maintenance day and not participate in Wednesday's practice, the team announced.

Dach played 18:27 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, recording one shot on net.

In 54 games this season, the 22-year-old has 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Ryan Poehling was a last-minute scratch because of an upper-body injury Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks.

Drew O'Connor replaced Poehling in the Penguins' lineup and had one shot on goal in 9:31 of action as Pittsburgh went on to win 3-1.

Poehling, 24, has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 38 games so far this season.