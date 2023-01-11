Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Centre Auston Matthews took part in the Maple Leafs optional skate Wednesday but will miss Wednesday's game against the Nashville Predators, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe

Keefe on Auston Matthews injury:



"It's something that's been lingering for a while ... He's out there putting in lots of work so he's clearly not too far away. He's improving daily. We'll see where he's at tomorrow."



Leafs at Detroit tomorrow ... in Boston Saturday@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 11, 2023

The 25-year old missed practice on Tuesday for a maintenance day and has been dealing with an issue that has been "lingering for a while", according to Keefe.

Matthews has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season.

Forward Bobby McMann will make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Predators in Matthews' place in the lineup.

McMann, 26, has eight goals and 15 points in 17 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season and is the reigning AHL Player of the Week scoring three goals and six points in three games.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Brendan Gallagher is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a lower body injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a lower-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 11, 2023

Gallagher, 30, missed the team's last three games and has missed 16 games overall this season.

The 5-foot-9 winger has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season.

The Canadiens recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 11, 2023

Ylönen, 23, has eight goals and 27 points in 34 points with the Rocket this season. He had two goals and five points in 14 games with the Canadiens last season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins placed forward Ryan Poehling and goaltender Tristan Jarry on injured reserve retroactive to December 30 and January 2, respectively.

The team also re-assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to the AHL.

The Penguins have re-assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to the @WBSPenguins.



Forward Ryan Poehling and goaltender Tristan Jarry have been placed on injured reserve retroactive to December 30 and January 2, respectively. https://t.co/VXQJyTKrkM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 11, 2023

Poehling, 24, has missed the team's last four games with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-2 forward has four goals and eight points in 31 games this season.

Jarry, 27, was forced to leave Jan. 2's 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at the Winter Classic after 15 and a half minutes due to a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has a 15-5-4 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average this season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled forward Joona Koppanen on Wednesday and assigned forward Chris Wagner to the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner: https://t.co/dHGuGgq3QZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2023

Koppanen, 24, has five goals and 19 points in 34 games with Providence this season.

Wagner, 31, appeared in one game with Boston this season and did not record a point.

The 6-foot winger has nine goals and 11 points in 27 games with Providence this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.

NEWS: The Blue Jackets have assigned G Jet Greaves to @monstershockey #CBJ https://t.co/g2nC0GLhep — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 11, 2023

Greaves, 21, did not make an appearance with the Blue Jackets and has a 6-6-2 record with a .885 save percentage and 3.68 goals-against average with the Monsters this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and assigned forward Brett Seney to the IceHogs on Wednesday.

Additionally, we have assigned Brett Seney to Rockford. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 11, 2023

Stauber, 23, has a 6-4-0 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.06 goals-against average with the IceHogs this season.

Seney, 26, appeared in two games with the Blackhawks this season and did not record a point.

The 5-foot-9 forward has 14 goals and 38 points in 32 games with the IceHogs this season.

New York Islanders

The Islanders assigned forward Aatu Raty and defenceman Robin Salo to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday.

#Isles Transactions: Aatu Raty and Robin Salo have been loaned to Bridgeport (AHL). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 11, 2023

Raty, 20, has two goals in seven games in New York and five goals and 12 points in 23 games with Bridgeport this season.

Salo, 24, has two goals and four points in 11 games with New York and two assists in four games with Bridgeport this season.