33m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Dermott sits with illness
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott will miss Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators due to illness.
TSN.ca Staff
Julien on sending down Kotkaniemi: 'We want him to gain some confidence'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott will miss Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators due to illness. Martin Marincin will replace him in the Leafs' lineup.
The 23-year-old has appeared in 38 games this season and scored four goals and four assists with a plus-10 rating.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenceman Andrew Peeke from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.
Dallas Stars
Stars forward Roope Hintz will miss the team's game against the Devils in New Jersey because of an upper-body injury according to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic.
Hintz reportedly took place in the morning skate but he will not be ready to play. Joel Kiviranta will draw into the lineup instead.
The 23-year-old has 15 goals and nine assists in 42 games so far this season.