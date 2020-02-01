Julien on sending down Kotkaniemi: 'We want him to gain some confidence'

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott will miss Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators due to illness. Martin Marincin will replace him in the Leafs' lineup.

Travis Dermott is out tonight due to illness



Leafs D v Sens:



Muzzin - Holl

Marincin - Barrie

Sandin - Ceci — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 1, 2020

The 23-year-old has appeared in 38 games this season and scored four goals and four assists with a plus-10 rating.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenceman Andrew Peeke from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Dallas Stars

Stars forward Roope Hintz will miss the team's game against the Devils in New Jersey because of an upper-body injury according to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic.

Hintz went through most of practice but still wasn’t considered ready to play. With 3 in 4 no desire to rush him back — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) February 1, 2020

Hintz reportedly took place in the morning skate but he will not be ready to play. Joel Kiviranta will draw into the lineup instead.

The 23-year-old has 15 goals and nine assists in 42 games so far this season.