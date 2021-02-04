Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Veteran forward Joe Thornton, who has been sidelined since Jan. 20 with a fractured rib, took part in an optional skate Thursday morning with teammates Jason Spezza, Jake Muzzin, Mikko Lehtonen, Zach Bogosian, Pierre Engvall, Nic Petan, Ilya Mikheyev, Rasmus Sandin as well as goalies Feredeik Andersen and Michael Hutchinson.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed to reporters that Petan will play Thursday night when the Maple Leafs host the Vancouver Canucks.

"I think it is working. We are providing more opportunity to more players. We think that's healthy for the depth of our organization, to let players know there's lots of reasons to continue to work," said Keefe.

The 25-year-old is in his third season with the Leafs, but has yet to play a game with them this season.

Ottawa Senators

It appears defenceman Erik Brannstrom will make his season debut Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens. The 21-year-old from Sweden was selected 15th overall by the Sens in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Brannstrom appeared in 31 games with Ottawa last season, recording four assists.

Practice Lines - Sens Communication

F

Tkachuk - Norris - Dadonov

Paul - White - Batherson

Stützle - Stepan - C. Brown

Galchenyuk - Tierney - Watson

Paquette - Anisimov - Haley

D

Chabot - Zaitsev

Reilly - Zub

Brannstrom - Gudbranson

Coburn - J. Brown

Montreal Canadiens

It appears defenceman Victor Mete will be a scratch for Thursday's game against Ottawa. The 22-year-old has played in two games this season.

Projected Lines vs. Senators - John Lu

F

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak- Romanov

G

Price

Allen

Scratch: Mete

Taxi: Frolik, Poehling, Lindgren

IR: Armia (concussion, day-to-day 1/21)

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko will get the start between the pipes when the Canucks battle the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Winger Jake Virtanen is also in the lineup while forward Zack MacEwen is out.

“I want to see a lot of energy from him. When he’s playing well you notice his speed and physicality. I think he’s ready to go,” said head coach Travis Green regarding Virtanen.

Demko starts.

Projected Lines vs. Leafs, Mark Masters

F

Miller-Horvat-Boeser

Pearson-Pettersson-Hoglander

Roussel -Sutter-Gaudette

Motte-Beagle-Virtanen