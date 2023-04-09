Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok was absent from practice on Sunday after missing the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last night.

Missed last night’s game with an undisclosed nagging injury which flared up in Boston @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 9, 2023

The 31-year-old forward is dealing with an undisclosed nagging injury which flared up against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

The Gavle, Sweden, native has 19 goals and 18 assists in 71 games for Toronto this season.

The Leafs will travel to Florida to face the Panthers on Monday, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Toronto wraps up its regular season on the road against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Lines at practice:

Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Tavares-O'Reilly-Nylander

Kerfoot-Acciari-Simmonds

Aston-Reese-Kampf-Lafferty



McCabe-Brodie

Giordano-Holl

Rielly-Liljegren

Gustafsson-Schenn

Samsonove (side session)