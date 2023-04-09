Ice Chips: Leafs F Jarnkrok absent from practice
Toronto Maple Leafs
Calle Jarnkrok was absent from practice on Sunday after missing the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last night.
The 31-year-old forward is dealing with an undisclosed nagging injury which flared up against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, TSN's Mark Masters reports.
The Gavle, Sweden, native has 19 goals and 18 assists in 71 games for Toronto this season.
The Leafs will travel to Florida to face the Panthers on Monday, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
Toronto wraps up its regular season on the road against the New York Rangers on Thursday.
Lines at practice:
Bunting-Matthews-Marner
Tavares-O'Reilly-Nylander
Kerfoot-Acciari-Simmonds
Aston-Reese-Kampf-Lafferty
McCabe-Brodie
Giordano-Holl
Rielly-Liljegren
Gustafsson-Schenn
Samsonove (side session)