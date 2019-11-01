Ice Chips: Tavares to travel with Leafs

'Conscience' of the team, Tavares returns to practice, but timeline still unclear

Toronto Maple Leafs

Captain John Tavares practised with the team for a second consecutive time on Friday on a line with Mitch Marner and Trevor Moore.

Tavares will travel with the team to Philadelphia for Saturday's game against the Flyers and TSN's Mark Masters added that the captain sounded hopeful to make his return to the lineup.

Jake Muzzin also practiced while wearing a no-contact red sweater, but head coach Mike Babcock said Muzzin will not face the Flyers due to personal reasons.

He left Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals with a charley horse after a hit from Tom Wilson.

Morgan Rielly joined the team's practice today after sitting out the last four practices.

Leafs lines at practice:

Moore-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Kapanen

Timashov-Shore-Gauthier

Spezza, Hyman

Rielly-Ceci

Marincin-Barrie

Dermott-Holl

Muzzin (in red)

Andersen

Hutchinson

Forward Nic Petan was loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies this morning.

Boston Bruins

Bruins practice lines:

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

DeBrusk - Krejci - Heinen

Bjork - Coyle - Clifton

Wagner - Kuraly - Backes

Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Carlo

Grzelcyk - Kampfer

Miller (red)

Rask

Halak

*Brett Ritchie is not practising this morning.

TSN Game Notes

Canucks Oct vs Oct

2018 2019

8-6-0 Rec 8-3-1

2.78 GF/G 3.75

3.14 GA/G 2.41

17.5 PP% 25.0

83.3 PK% 86.3

Jets Last 7GP

Rec 2-5-0

GF/G 1.86

GA/G 3.57

PP 5/30

PK 9/15

Flyers (11P) at Devils (7P) - 7PM (Nov 1)

PHI 1-0-0 vs NJ in 19-20, shutout win at home. Teams split 2GP in NJ in 18-19

NJ: (2-5-3)

0-1-1 last 2GP, both at home, 12GA, PK 3/4

Hall (1G, 5A) last 5GP

PHI: (5-5-1)

Lost 2 straight, both on the road, 12GA, PK 5/5

Couturier (1A) last 4GP

Sabres (20P) at Capitals (21P) - 7PM (Nov 1)

WSH 2-1-0 vs BUF in 18-19. 2-0-0 at home. WSH 7 straight home wins BUF.

WSH: (9-2-3)

6-0-1 last 7GP, 31GF, PP 7/24

Carlson (7G, 13A) has a PT in 10 of past 11GP

BUF: (9-2-2)

1-1-1 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 2/8

Career GP 300 for Eichel, (3G, 4A) last 4GP

Lightning (14P) at Islanders (16P) - 7PM (Nov 1)

TB 2-1-0 vs NYI in 18-19. 1-1-0 at NYI, 1GF.

NYI: (8-3-0)

Won 7 straight, 14GA, PK 17/20

Nelson (1G, 4A) last 4GP

TB: (6-4-2)

1-1-1 last 3GP, 13GA, PK 10/14

Stamkos (1G, 2A) last 4GP. 2G shy of 400 career

Wings (9P) at Canes (17P) - 730PM (Nov 1)

DET 2-1-0 vs CAR in 18-19, 2-0-0 in CAR. DET 3 straight wins in CAR.

CAR: (8-3-1)

Won 2 straight, both at home, 1GA, PK 6/6

Hamilton (2G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

DET: (4-8-1)

Lost 4 straight on road, outscored 17-5, PP 0/11

Bertuzzi (2G, 4A) last 6GP

Jackets (12P) at Blues (17P) - 8PM (Nov 1)

Teams split 2GP in 18-19, CLS winning in STL.

STL: (7-3-3)

Won 2 straight, 7GF, PP 2/7

O'Reilly (2G, 3A) last 2GP

CLS: (5-5-2)

Lost 2 straight, 11GA, PK 6/9

Dubois (2G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

Stars (11P) at Avalanche (18P) - 9PM (Nov 1)

COL 3-1-0 vs DAL in 18-19, 2-0-0 at home.

COL: (8-2-2)

1-2-1 last 4GP, 12GF, PP 4/16

MacKinnon (7G, 10A) has a PT in all 13GP

DAL: (5-8-1)

4-1-0 last 5GP, 9GA, PK 9/12

Seguin (1G, 4A) last 5GP

Canucks (17P) at Ducks (16P) - 10PM (Nov 1)

ANA 3-1-0 vs VAN in 18-19, 2-0-0 at home. ANA won 4 straight at home vs VAN

ANA: (8-6-0)

5-1-0 at home, 12GA, PK 15/17

Career GP 999 for Getzlaf. (3G, 1A) has scored in 3 straight games

VAN: (8-3-1)

4-0-1 last 5GP, 25GF, PP 8/21

Pettersson (2G, 10A) 5 game PT streak

Jets (12P) at Sharks (9P) - 1030PM (Nov 1)

SJ 2-1-0 vs WPG in 18-19. 0-1-0 at home. WPG 2 straight wins in SJ.

SJ: (4-8-1)

Lost 3 straight, all on the road, outscored 14-4, PP 2/10

Burns (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

WPG: (6-7-0)

2-5-0 last 7GP, 13GF, PP 5/30

Ehlers (3G, 2A) last 3GP