1h ago
Ice Chips: Tavares to travel with Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. John Tavares practised for a second day in a row, Jake Muzzin skated in a non-contact sweater and Morgan Rielly returned to the ice after missing the last four practices.
TSN.ca Staff
'Conscience' of the team, Tavares returns to practice, but timeline still unclear
Toronto Maple Leafs
Captain John Tavares practised with the team for a second consecutive time on Friday on a line with Mitch Marner and Trevor Moore.
Tavares will travel with the team to Philadelphia for Saturday's game against the Flyers and TSN's Mark Masters added that the captain sounded hopeful to make his return to the lineup.
Jake Muzzin also practiced while wearing a no-contact red sweater, but head coach Mike Babcock said Muzzin will not face the Flyers due to personal reasons.
He left Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals with a charley horse after a hit from Tom Wilson.
Morgan Rielly joined the team's practice today after sitting out the last four practices.
Leafs lines at practice:
Moore-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Kapanen
Timashov-Shore-Gauthier
Spezza, Hyman
Rielly-Ceci
Marincin-Barrie
Dermott-Holl
Muzzin (in red)
Andersen
Hutchinson
Forward Nic Petan was loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies this morning.
Boston Bruins
Bruins practice lines:
Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak
DeBrusk - Krejci - Heinen
Bjork - Coyle - Clifton
Wagner - Kuraly - Backes
Chara - McAvoy
Krug - Carlo
Grzelcyk - Kampfer
Miller (red)
Rask
Halak
*Brett Ritchie is not practising this morning.
TSN Game Notes
Canucks Oct vs Oct
2018 2019
8-6-0 Rec 8-3-1
2.78 GF/G 3.75
3.14 GA/G 2.41
17.5 PP% 25.0
83.3 PK% 86.3
Jets Last 7GP
Rec 2-5-0
GF/G 1.86
GA/G 3.57
PP 5/30
PK 9/15
Flyers (11P) at Devils (7P) - 7PM (Nov 1)
PHI 1-0-0 vs NJ in 19-20, shutout win at home. Teams split 2GP in NJ in 18-19
NJ: (2-5-3)
0-1-1 last 2GP, both at home, 12GA, PK 3/4
Hall (1G, 5A) last 5GP
PHI: (5-5-1)
Lost 2 straight, both on the road, 12GA, PK 5/5
Couturier (1A) last 4GP
Sabres (20P) at Capitals (21P) - 7PM (Nov 1)
WSH 2-1-0 vs BUF in 18-19. 2-0-0 at home. WSH 7 straight home wins BUF.
WSH: (9-2-3)
6-0-1 last 7GP, 31GF, PP 7/24
Carlson (7G, 13A) has a PT in 10 of past 11GP
BUF: (9-2-2)
1-1-1 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 2/8
Career GP 300 for Eichel, (3G, 4A) last 4GP
Lightning (14P) at Islanders (16P) - 7PM (Nov 1)
TB 2-1-0 vs NYI in 18-19. 1-1-0 at NYI, 1GF.
NYI: (8-3-0)
Won 7 straight, 14GA, PK 17/20
Nelson (1G, 4A) last 4GP
TB: (6-4-2)
1-1-1 last 3GP, 13GA, PK 10/14
Stamkos (1G, 2A) last 4GP. 2G shy of 400 career
Wings (9P) at Canes (17P) - 730PM (Nov 1)
DET 2-1-0 vs CAR in 18-19, 2-0-0 in CAR. DET 3 straight wins in CAR.
CAR: (8-3-1)
Won 2 straight, both at home, 1GA, PK 6/6
Hamilton (2G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
DET: (4-8-1)
Lost 4 straight on road, outscored 17-5, PP 0/11
Bertuzzi (2G, 4A) last 6GP
Jackets (12P) at Blues (17P) - 8PM (Nov 1)
Teams split 2GP in 18-19, CLS winning in STL.
STL: (7-3-3)
Won 2 straight, 7GF, PP 2/7
O'Reilly (2G, 3A) last 2GP
CLS: (5-5-2)
Lost 2 straight, 11GA, PK 6/9
Dubois (2G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
Stars (11P) at Avalanche (18P) - 9PM (Nov 1)
COL 3-1-0 vs DAL in 18-19, 2-0-0 at home.
COL: (8-2-2)
1-2-1 last 4GP, 12GF, PP 4/16
MacKinnon (7G, 10A) has a PT in all 13GP
DAL: (5-8-1)
4-1-0 last 5GP, 9GA, PK 9/12
Seguin (1G, 4A) last 5GP
Canucks (17P) at Ducks (16P) - 10PM (Nov 1)
ANA 3-1-0 vs VAN in 18-19, 2-0-0 at home. ANA won 4 straight at home vs VAN
ANA: (8-6-0)
5-1-0 at home, 12GA, PK 15/17
Career GP 999 for Getzlaf. (3G, 1A) has scored in 3 straight games
VAN: (8-3-1)
4-0-1 last 5GP, 25GF, PP 8/21
Pettersson (2G, 10A) 5 game PT streak
Jets (12P) at Sharks (9P) - 1030PM (Nov 1)
SJ 2-1-0 vs WPG in 18-19. 0-1-0 at home. WPG 2 straight wins in SJ.
SJ: (4-8-1)
Lost 3 straight, all on the road, outscored 14-4, PP 2/10
Burns (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
WPG: (6-7-0)
2-5-0 last 7GP, 13GF, PP 5/30
Ehlers (3G, 2A) last 3GP