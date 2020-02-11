Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell were the two goalies on ice for the team's optional morning skate, suggesting Andersen could be ready dress for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Michael Hutchinson, who served as Campbell's backup on both Friday and Saturday was not on the ice Tuesday after taking part in the team's practice Monday.

Defenceman Justin Holl, who missed practice on Monday due to illness, was back on the ice Tuesday.

Justin Holl, who missed yesterday’s practice due to illness, is on the ice at Leafs optional skate



New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Sami Vatanen skated Tuesday morning, but is not expected to play against the Florida Panthers.

Vatanen has been out since last week with an undisclosed injury.