32m ago
Ice Chips: Andersen ready to return?
Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell were the two goalies on ice for the team's morning skate, suggesting Andersen could be ready dress for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Michael Hutchinson, who served as Campbell's backup on both Friday and Saturday was not on the ice Tuesday after taking part in the team's practice Monday.
Defenceman Justin Holl, who missed practice on Monday due to illness, was back on the ice Tuesday.
New Jersey Devils
Defenceman Sami Vatanen skated Tuesday morning, but is not expected to play against the Florida Panthers.
Vatanen has been out since last week with an undisclosed injury.