Ice Chips: Leafs' G Andersen not at practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen is absent from Tuesday's practice with a lower-body injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the absence was expected.
Jack Campbell will continue to start in Andersen's absence. He is 4-0-0 with a .965 save percentage, 1.00 goals against average, and two shutouts this season.
The Leafs' lines at practice were the same that started Saturday's game:
Simmonds - Matthews - Marner
Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander
Mikheyev - Engvall - Hyman
Thornton - Kerfoot - Spezza
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Holl
Dermott - Bogosian
Campbell
Hutchinson
Ottawa Senators
Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (lower body) returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since being injured on Feb. 19. The 26-year-old was previously seen skating on his own.
Hogberg is 7-2-5 this season with a 4.34 goals against average and an .859 save percentage.
Dallas Stars
Stars head coach Rick Bowness says forward Joel Kiviranta will be out "for a while" with a lower body injury. The 25-year-old left Sunday's game against the Nashville Predators and did not return.
Kiviranta has three goals and four assists in 19 games this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have assigned forwards Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwistle and defencemen Nicolas Beaudin, Madison Bowey, Lucas Carlsson and Wyatt Kalynuk to the taxi squad from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.