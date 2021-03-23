Ferraro: I know there’s more there from Andersen but can he get there?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen is absent from Tuesday's practice with a lower-body injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the absence was expected.

Leafs practice underway



Frederik Andersen (lower body) is absent, which Sheldon Keefe said was expected yesterday @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8JOBSujxF2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 23, 2021

Jack Campbell will continue to start in Andersen's absence. He is 4-0-0 with a .965 save percentage, 1.00 goals against average, and two shutouts this season.

The Leafs' lines at practice were the same that started Saturday's game:

Simmonds - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Engvall - Hyman

Thornton - Kerfoot - Spezza

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Campbell

Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (lower body) returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since being injured on Feb. 19. The 26-year-old was previously seen skating on his own.

Hogberg is 7-2-5 this season with a 4.34 goals against average and an .859 save percentage.

Dallas Stars

Stars head coach Rick Bowness says forward Joel Kiviranta will be out "for a while" with a lower body injury. The 25-year-old left Sunday's game against the Nashville Predators and did not return.

Rick Bowness said Joel Kiviranta will be "out for a while." — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) March 23, 2021

Kiviranta has three goals and four assists in 19 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have assigned forwards Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwistle and defencemen Nicolas Beaudin, Madison Bowey, Lucas Carlsson and Wyatt Kalynuk to the taxi squad from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.